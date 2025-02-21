The need for action against Emma Raducanu's stalker

With regard to the article Emma Raducanu in tears after encounter with ‘stalker’ at Dubai Tennis Championships (February 19): This is so disturbing. Thankfully the umpire took it seriously and they were removed.

Cassy S, Dubai

She was stalked in Europe too. It must be terrible to focus on a game when you're feeling anxious about stalkers. I wish she had spoken out the first time. But good on her for speaking up now. Too many women don't.

Janet Palmer, Abu Dhabi

These perpetrators should be put behind bars. There must be a zero tolerance policy towards harassment of any sort.

Celine K, Los Angeles, US

This is a scary scenario that can play on your worst fears, during a professional tennis match at that. Reminds me of the Netflix show Baby Reindeer.

Tamilla Dean, Georgetown, US

Displacement of Palestinians is unacceptable

In regard to the report UAE President rejects displacement of Palestinians in talks with Rubio (February 19): The ideas emerging from this US administration are unbelievable, at a moral level, in any case but they're also completely impractical. I don't understand how they can even talk about displacing the indigenous people of Palestine.

Mohammed Salman, Kuwait City, Kuwait

The entire region supports and endorses the view that there is no other way apart from the two-state solution for the long-term peace and future for Palestine.

Shahahmeen Jehan, Abu Dhabi

Nurturing India-UAE tech talent

With reference to the report by Ramola Talwar Badam IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi unveils vision to develop global research hub and nurture talent (February 14): This joint venture to develop a global research hub was interesting to read about. The initiative, launched a year ago, is already yielding impressive results, with Emirati students expressing admiration and interest in the programme.

The commitment of the local administration to provide stipends of Dh4,000 demonstrates their dedication to nurturing young talent and equipping them with the necessary resources for research excellence. IIT Delhi, one of India’s most prestigious institutions, has consistently demonstrated global leadership, with many of its graduates excelling around the world.

As more students, both Indian and Emirati, show interest in this programme, the partnership between IIT Delhi and the UAE government is poised for success. This collaboration could significantly affect the global research platform and contribute to the growth of research innovation worldwide.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

