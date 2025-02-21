The need for action against Emma Raducanu's stalker

With regard to the article Emma Raducanu in tears after encounter with ‘stalker’ at Dubai Tennis Championships (February 19): This is so disturbing. Thankfully the umpire took it seriously and they were removed.
Cassy S, Dubai
She was stalked in Europe too. It must be terrible to focus on a game when you're feeling anxious about stalkers. I wish she had spoken out the first time. But good on her for speaking up now. Too many women don't.
Janet Palmer, Abu Dhabi
These perpetrators should be put behind bars. There must be a zero tolerance policy towards harassment of any sort.
Celine K, Los Angeles, US
This is a scary scenario that can play on your worst fears, during a professional tennis match at that. Reminds me of the Netflix show Baby Reindeer.
Tamilla Dean, Georgetown, US
Displacement of Palestinians is unacceptable
In regard to the report UAE President rejects displacement of Palestinians in talks with Rubio (February 19): The ideas emerging from this US administration are unbelievable, at a moral level, in any case but they're also completely impractical. I don't understand how they can even talk about displacing the indigenous people of Palestine.
Mohammed Salman, Kuwait City, Kuwait
The entire region supports and endorses the view that there is no other way apart from the two-state solution for the long-term peace and future for Palestine.
Shahahmeen Jehan, Abu Dhabi
Nurturing India-UAE tech talent
With reference to the report by Ramola Talwar Badam IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi unveils vision to develop global research hub and nurture talent (February 14): This joint venture to develop a global research hub was interesting to read about. The initiative, launched a year ago, is already yielding impressive results, with Emirati students expressing admiration and interest in the programme.
The commitment of the local administration to provide stipends of Dh4,000 demonstrates their dedication to nurturing young talent and equipping them with the necessary resources for research excellence. IIT Delhi, one of India’s most prestigious institutions, has consistently demonstrated global leadership, with many of its graduates excelling around the world.
As more students, both Indian and Emirati, show interest in this programme, the partnership between IIT Delhi and the UAE government is poised for success. This collaboration could significantly affect the global research platform and contribute to the growth of research innovation worldwide.
K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India
Vidaamuyarchi
Director: Magizh Thirumeni
Stars: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra
Rating: 4/5
Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4)
Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai
Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia
Sanju
Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani
Rating: 3.5 stars
The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178
Engine: 3.7-litre V6
Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm
Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km
Emergency
Director: Kangana Ranaut
Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry
Rating: 2/5
Other workplace saving schemes
- The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.
- Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.
- National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.
- In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.
- Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: HyperSpace
Started: 2020
Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: Entertainment
Number of staff: 210
Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners
The specs: 2019 Haval H6
Price, base: Dh69,900
Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm
Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km
Director: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna
Rating: 1/5
COMPANY%20PROFILE
How the bonus system works
The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year.
The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market.
There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500).
All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.