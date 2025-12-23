Middle East talent is inspiring global leadership

Great minds, it is often said, think alike. Except that in reality, it is diversity of thought and approach that leads humanity towards a better future. Whether it be in the arts, academia or the hard sciences, innovative ideas and an unwillingness to be bound by convention have led to pivotal breakthroughs such as the germ theory of disease or plate tectonics.
Such originality has been highlighted recently with the announcement of this year’s Great Arab Minds winners. Launched in 2022 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the award supports each winner’s research with Dh100 million ($27.2 million). Aiming to “celebrate scientists, thinkers and innovators”, Great Arab Minds has spurred advancements in fields such as medicine, economics, engineering, architecture and the arts.
From award-winning Palestinian author and architect Suad Amiry’s work to preserve her country’s architectural heritage to pioneering Egyptian academic Abbas El Gamal’s contributions to network information theory, the sheer variation among this year’s winners underlines the talent that exists in and from this region – and this is talent that is increasingly providing leadership at a global level.
Less than a week ago, the UN General Assembly approved Iraq’s former president Barham Salih as the next head of the UN refugee agency – a serious responsibility as the organisation faces the twin challenges of record levels of global displacement and deep funding cuts. In October, another high-profile UN body – Unesco – chose former Egyptian minister Khaled El Enany as its new director general, making him the first Arab to lead the agency. In the same month, the UAE’s Razan Al Mubarak was returned for a second term as president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Earlier this year, fellow Emirati, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, was elected as the first female head of the UN’s World Tourism Organisation.
Such achievement has been coupled with a wave of intellectual and cultural vitality sweeping the region
In addition to such high-profile achievements, other people from the Middle East are continuing to make their mark at the highest levels internationally. Among them is Omar Yaghi, a scientist born to a Palestinian refugee family in Jordan, who was named a joint winner of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry this year. The Arab world has continued to honour many of its own high fliers, such as this year’s Sheikh Zayed Book Award winner Hoda Barakat, an accomplished Lebanese writer, and the Takreem Awards that just took place in Cairo.
Such achievement has been coupled with a wave of intellectual and cultural vitality sweeping the region. A string of new museums covering the arts, national heritage and natural science have opened recently in the UAE and Egypt – with more planned next year in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. These serve the people who live in this region but also act as a bridge to the wider world, highlighting the depth of history, thought and culture that exists here. The people of the Middle East have always known the depth of talent in their midst; showcasing their achievements through awards, museums and other efforts inspires the people of the region and beyond.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”
