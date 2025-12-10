Egyptian professor at Stanford University named as UAE Great Arab Minds winner

A long-serving Egyptian academic at one of the world's leading universities was on Wednesday named as the UAE's latest Great Arab Minds winner for his “pioneering scientific contributions” to the rise of advanced technologies.

Abbas El Gamal, Hitachi America professor in the school of engineering at Stanford University in the US, was honoured in the Engineering and Technology category of the annual prize.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, hailed his achievements in helping to shape a rapidly evolving digital landscape in a message on social media.

What is the Great Arab Minds award?

Sheikh Mohammed launched the Great Arab Minds Award in January 2022, allocating Dh100 million ($27.2 million) to fund the initiative. The first winners were announced in 2023.

The award aims to “celebrate scientists, thinkers and innovators every year”. The winners’ contributions span various fields including medicine, natural sciences, economics, engineering, architecture and the arts.

“We congratulate Professor Abbas El Gamal on his win and we congratulate Egypt and the Arab world,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

He said Prof El Gamal's achievements proved that the Arab world “does not just consume technologies, but possesses minds capable of creating them and leading their scientific future”.

Harnessing emerging technology

Prof El Gamal joined Stanford University in 1981 and has been a driving force in network information theory, helping to further understanding of digital communications and lay the groundwork for modern network research.

He has helped generations of students master circuit design and computing, as well as supporting the development of CMOS image sensors, the core technology behind smartphone cameras and modern imaging devices.

He has published more than 230 papers and written influential works used as a resources for students and researchers around the world.

Family at heart of success

In an interview with the Stanford University website in 2021, he told how he took the first step on his academic journey by inheriting his uncle Mahmoud's engineering books when he started to learn English.

He credits his uncle as the reason he went on to become an electrical engineer, carving out an impressive career in which he has held more than 30 patents for innovations in the field.

After earning a degree at Cairo University, he went to the US on a Rotary Club scholarship to pursue his master's degree at Stanford.

He has taken time away from Stanford over the years to share his expertise in industry, helping to develop a company that made tiny telescopes to monitor brain neuron activity.

“I’m always trying to connect with the world. I’m asking myself continuously, 'What’s really going on with this?'” he said in the Stanford University interview.

“I always want to be doing something relevant. I’d like to be remembered as someone who spent time on things that mattered. I never wanted to dig the hole deeper and deeper in one area or subject for no reason or goal.”