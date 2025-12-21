Lebanese professor named Great Arab Minds winner for contribution to economics

A Lebanese professor noted for his “significant contributions to econometrics and economic data” has been named a Great Arab Minds winner.

Badi Hani received the 2025 award in economics in recognition of his contributions, particularly in panel data analysis, a field that allows researchers to study trends more accurately by combining data across time periods and numerous sources.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the academic in a post on X.

“We congratulate Professor Badi Hani from Lebanon on winning the Great Arab Minds 2025 Award in Economics,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote. “He is a distinguished professor of economics at Syracuse University and has made significant contributions to econometrics and economic data analysis. He has published more than 200 academic papers and his book on economic analysis is regarded as a key reference for researchers worldwide.

“Our societies need professional economists. Effective policies depend on science, accurate data and rigorous analysis.”

Prof Hani has also delivered training programmes for economists and analysts at leading international institutions, including the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and central banks in several countries.

He has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and written several influential academic works, most notably Econometric Analysis of Panel Data, which is widely used by economics students and researchers worldwide.

What is the Great Arab Minds award?

Sheikh Mohammed launched the Great Arab Minds award in January 2022, allocating Dh100 million ($27.2 million) to fund the initiative. The first winners were announced the following year.

The award aims to “celebrate scientists, thinkers and innovators every year”. The winners’ contributions span various fields including medicine, natural sciences, economics, engineering, architecture and the arts.

