Moroccan-born professor named Great Arab Minds winner for contributions to science

A Moroccan-born academic praised for his “pioneering contributions” to science by advancing understanding of light-matter has been named a Great Arab Minds winner.

Majed Chergui, emeritus professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, was honoured in the Natural Sciences category of the annual prize.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the senior academic was one of the most influential figures in his field.

Prof Chergui was recognised for his work in shaping techniques that enabled scientists to observe ultra-fast atomic motion with great precision.

“Civilisations are not sustained by past achievements. They renew their place in the world through the scientists of today,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“We congratulate the winner of the 2025 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sciences, Professor Majed Chergui, emeritus professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, who has made pioneering contributions to capturing ultra-fast motion at atomic scale.

“Professor Majed Chergui dedicated his scientific career to developing tools and experimental methods that enable scientists to observe the movement of molecules and materials with unprecedented femtosecond (one quadrillionth of a second) precision.

“He played a key role in advancing ultra-fast X‑ray techniques, published more than 450 scientific papers, and has received over 23,000 citations worldwide. His work has established him as one of the most influential figures in ultra-fast spectroscopy, materials science, and energy.

“Congratulations to Professor Majed Chergui on this achievement. And to those who believe that Arab scientific creativity belongs only to the past, the Great Arab Minds Award stands as proof that our present is home to figures who are no less impactful, no less accomplished, and no less ambitious.”

What is the Great Arab Minds award?

Sheikh Mohammed launched the Great Arab Minds Award in January 2022, allocating Dh100 million ($27.2 million) to fund the initiative. The first winners were announced in 2023.

The award aims to “celebrate scientists, thinkers and innovators every year”. The winners’ contributions span various fields including medicine, natural sciences, economics, engineering, architecture and the arts.

