The deaths of more than 700 Lebanese, the destruction of homes and farmland, plus the trauma caused by the attacks will leave long-lasting damage. Reuters
The deaths of more than 700 Lebanese, the destruction of homes and farmland, plus the trauma caused by the attacks will leave long-lasting damage. Reuters

Opinion

Editorial

Israel's attack on Lebanon is taking a human and economic toll

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

September 27, 2024