My first Etihad Rail journey gave me a sense of how trains knit nations together

In the days prior to the launch of Etihad Rail passenger trains between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah earlier this summer, The National explored a host of angles about what to expect from the nation’s newest form of public transport, from what you might find at the network’s stations to ticketing arrangements and what the experience would be like on board.

One official told us that the possibilities created by the network were “endless” and one of the first passengers described travelling by train as a “special experience”. The pioneering spirit and the natural excitement created by such a potentially era-defining moment for the UAE jumped off the page.

First-looks, sneak-peeks and preview pieces are part of the vernacular, coverage and rhythms of news organisations, but what happens when the “wow-moment” of launching rail travel becomes the “now-moment” of regular operations? That question was on my mind when boarding a recent departure from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, one of the regular daily trains now serving the east coast.

To some, this may indicate that the launch phase of public transport by rail is over and normal operations have begun, but it may take a while yet for the “wow-moments” to truly subside. My train, like all of those before it, was a sold-out service.

Excited chatter filled the air throughout the journey to the east coast. Some passengers were happy to sample the views, while others took onboard selfies and one person roared their approval as the train barrelled through the tunnels carved out of the rock of the Hajar Mountains.

Previous slide Next slide Passengers board the Etihad Rail train after it arrives in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Passengers board the Etihad Rail train after it arrives in A…

The inaugural service left Fujairah and carried passengers across the UAE to Abu Dhabi Show caption: The inaugural service left Fujairah and carried passengers a…

Passengers wait to scan their tickets before leaving the Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi Show caption: Passengers wait to scan their tickets before leaving the Moh…

The Mohamed bin Zayed City station is one of the first to open on the national network Show caption: The Mohamed bin Zayed City station is one of the first to op…

A young passenger is dressed for the occasion as he heads to the Etihad Rail passenger train Show caption: A young passenger is dressed for the occasion as he heads to…

Passengers onboard the train in Abu Dhabi Show caption: Passengers onboard the train in Abu Dhabi

Travellers arrive at the Abu Dhabi station before embarking on one of the first passenger services Show caption: Travellers arrive at the Abu Dhabi station before embarking …













The return journey to the capital, an evening service, had a similar joy-filled vibe as the train passed camel farms and mega-developments slowly emerging from the desert. And then night fell as the train moved towards its Abu Dhabi destination, departing and arriving exactly on time. The on-board service was also exemplary.

It may be the thrill of the “new” that prompts such delight among passengers, but I also believe it is attributable to the change of perspective that the journey enables.

Most of us have never seen the country in this way or from this vantage point before. The trip, conducted at rapid cruising speed, is almost continuously punctuated by interesting points on the horizon: from desert to development, from farm to forecourts and from mountains to motorbikes and cars muscling their way through traffic on the nation’s roads. Each one serves as a reminder that time is your friend on the train as you gaze, stress-free and relaxed, at the passing countryside.

I’ve heard isolated naysayers wonder whether the country really needs a rail network, mirroring similar arguments that were put forward by critics ahead of Dubai Metro’s launch in 2009. Those people thought the metro would only be used by tourists. How wrong those critics were.

From September 2009 until the end of last year, the metro transported more than 2.8 billion passengers and now accounts for 40 per cent of all public transport use in the emirate. Little wonder the network continues to expand.

At the beginning of this month, Etihad Rail said it had already sold tens of thousands of tickets, even with only two stations open right now. A cursory glance at the organisation’s ticketing app earlier today showed that most of the latest tranche of tickets have been purchased as well.

Interest is high and demand is sure to grow even further once the network’s next stations open in September at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai and Al Dhaid in Sharjah. Etihad Rail estimates passenger trains will generate economic and social benefits worth billions of dirhams.

Sure, there is an element of curiosity about train travel at the moment, but it is clear this is a modern public transport system that addresses a genuine need. Visitors will undoubtedly use the train to move around the country, so too will businesses, residents, and possibly, their pets, too.

After leaving the train and seeking onward transport to a hotel, the east coast road took us past the beauty of Khor Fakkan's waterfall and amphitheatre and the sports and cultural club’s home ground next door, sandwiched between mountains and the sea. It served as a reminder that football special trains might be an effective way to move fans and teams around from one UAE Pro League fixture to another. Al Dhafra’s delightful ground in Madinat Zayed will also be more easily accessible once stations serving that part of the country open towards the end of the year.

The staff at the hotel we stayed at in Fujairah seemed genuinely enthused that we’d taken the train to get to them. We were asked at check out when we would come back to the hotel. A few months ago, we might have said next year or we’re not sure, but the time-saving nature of the train, when compared to the more arduous journey by car from coast to coast on the roads, means we will probably be back much sooner.

The possibilities of the UAE’s latest mass public transport network truly are multiple.