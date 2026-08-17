UAE Pro League: Pirlo's rude awakening, Sharjah shine and Al Ain's dramatic comeback

UAE champions Al Ain fought back from 2-0 down against Baniyas to win 4-2 and salvage their long unbeaten record on Sunday night.

Al Ain went undefeated last season and have not tasted a Pro League loss since a 3-2 reverse at Dibba in March 2025.

That run looked as good as over when Mali international Youssoufou Niakate struck twice in the first half to put Baniyas in control. Al Ain's new $6 million striker Giorgos Giakoumakis saw a spectacular equaliser ruled out by VAR for an earlier infringement, and it looked like being one of those nights for the defending champions.

However, Soufiane Rahimi pulled one back from the spot on the stroke of half-time before his brother Houssine dragged them level on 81 minutes and stabbed home in injury-time to complete the turnaround. A fourth from Kaku made certain of the three points and produced a scoreline that belied the peril Al Ain had earlier faced.

Also on Sunday, Cosmin Olaroiu enjoyed a winning start to the league season with Al Jazira. The Abu Dhabi side were thrashed by Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad in an Asian Champions League play-off in midweek, but bounced back to beat Hatta 2-0 thanks to goals from Simon Banza and Ali Almemari.

Pirlo gets a shock

One of the big storylines of the season is the presence of Italy legend Andrea Pirlo in the UAE top flight.

However, his newly promoted Dubai United side were handed a tough lesson about the level of the Pro League on Saturday night.

A trip to Al Wasl, one of the country's most traditional clubs, and a new Dubai derby was an exciting opening assignment for Pirlo's side.

Al Wasl 5 United FC 1 - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Al Wasl's Renato Junior celebrates the opening goal against United FC. All pictures Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Al Wasl's Renato Junior celebrates the opening goal against …

United FC head coach Andrea Pirlo, right, and Al Wasl head coach Rui Vitoria shake hands. Show caption: United FC head coach Andrea Pirlo, right, and Al Wasl head c…

Al Wasl's Renato Junior battles with United's Kouame Autonne. Show caption: Al Wasl's Renato Junior battles with United's Kouame Autonne…

United FC head coach Andrea Pirlo. Show caption: United FC head coach Andrea Pirlo.

Al Wasl's Siaka Sidibe battles with United's Aniss Karimi. Show caption: Al Wasl's Siaka Sidibe battles with United's Aniss Karimi.

United FC head coach Andrea Pirlo. Show caption: United FC head coach Andrea Pirlo.

Al Wasl's Renato Junior scores. Show caption: Al Wasl's Renato Junior scores.

United FC head coach Andrea Pirlo with Al Wasl head coach Rui Vitoria. Show caption: United FC head coach Andrea Pirlo with Al Wasl head coach Ru…

United FC line up before their first ever UAE Pro League match. Show caption: United FC line up before their first ever UAE Pro League mat…

















But it soon turned sour, with United on the receiving end of a 5-1 thrashing. Renato Junior got the hosts off to a flying start before Adel Wajdan scored United FC's historic first Pro League goal.

The turning point was Nagoro Dao's 63rd-minute own goal. Once in front, Wasl ran away with it, with an Ali Saleh goal and a Serginho brace wrapping up the points.

United FC were able to compete for long spells, but Wasl's ruthless finishing proved the difference.

Sharjah and Shabab Al Ahli impress

Sharjah started the season in style and will have been encouraged to see two of their new signings get off the mark.

They kicked off the 2026/27 campaign with a 3-1 win on the road at Al Dhafra. Luan Pereira put the visitors in front before Dominique Mendy levelled on the hour. Sharjah have invested in two Brazilian attackers - Julimar and Agner - and both netted to seal an opening day victory.

▶

Shabab Al Ahli blew away Khorfakkan with five second-half goals in a 5-1 win. Saeid Ezatolahi got two of them before Yuri Cesar, Sardar Azmoun and Rikelme completed the scoring.

Worries for Wahda

Al Wahda finished last season on the slide and made a poor start to the new campaign on Friday night, losing 3-2 at home to Ajman.

The visitors were 2-0 up through Lourency Do and Victor Henrique before Wahda stirred.

Mohammad Rasoul gave them hope, but Henrique's second ensured it was Ajman celebrating a winning start, and Brahima Diarra's goal was too little, too late. Al Nasr and Kalba shared four goals and the points following a 2-2 draw in Friday's other game.