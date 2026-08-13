UAE Pro League season preview: Al Ain on top, Sharjah grab Laba, Cosmin to Jazira and Pirlo adds stardust

The UAE Pro League tends to herald the start of a new season by celebrating the last. So, no sooner had the formal wear been put away following last Sunday's awards in Abu Dhabi, attention turned to this weekend's opening round of fixtures.

Unsurprisingly, champions Al Ain swept the board after a season in which they reasserted their domestic dominance with a league and cup double – going unbeaten in the Pro League no less.

Vladimir Ivic was the only choice for coach of the year, while Khalid Essa (best goalkeeper), Abdoul Karim Traore (best young player), Matias Palacios (best player), Soufiane Rahimi (fans' player) and Kodjo Laba (top scorer) completed a remarkable haul for the Garden City club, who start 2026/27 as hot favourites to repeat the trick.

Al Ain wear the crown

They say to always strengthen when on top, and Al Ain have done some eye-catching business. None more so than in letting top-scorer Laba join Sharjah on a free transfer and replacing him with $6 million Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis. It's a gamble, especially to let a modern legend join a direct rival.

Togo striker Laba scored an incredible 164 goals in 205 games for Al Ain over seven successful years, but at 34, the club have decided it's time to make a change up front.

At 31, Giakoumakis is three years younger, and has scored at a rapid rate in the Netherlands, Scotland, MLS and Mexico. The former Celtic, Atlanta United and Cruz Azul striker has won 22 caps for Greece and has signed a two-year contract with the UAE champions. He will wear the number seven shirt and could make his debut against Baniyas on Sunday.

Also arriving at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium are Valentino Lazaro, a versatile right-sided 34-cap Austria international from Torino; Djordje Skoko, a Serbian centre-back no doubt endorsed by boss Ivic, and also Rafa Rodrigues, a left back from Benfica. On the way out, another significant departure saw UAE international Yahia Nader move to Al Wasl.

Azmoun remains key to Shabab Al Ahli

But what of Al Ain's biggest rivals? Rewind to the summer of 2025 and it was Shabab Al Ahli taking all of the plaudits. Last season they were toppled domestically but put up a serious challenge in the Asian Champions League, seeing their campaign ended by a VAR horror show in a semi-final against Japan's Machida Zelvia.

The architect of their recent success, Paulo Sousa, left in the summer and was replaced by former Brazil U23 coach Andre Jardine. They've been fairly quiet in the market, with Al Fateh centre-back Jorge Fernandes and Coventry City winger Jahnoah Markelo being their major captures.

Iranian footballer Sardar Azmoun is a key player for Shabab Al Ahli. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Iranian footballer Sardar Azmoun is a key player for Shabab …

That means it will largely be down to familiar faces to lead the charge, including the free-scoring Iranian, Sardar Azmoun, who has been among the goals in preseason. Azmoun, 31, will be eager to put a difficult 12 months behind him. A serious injury was quickly followed by a political storm caused by social media messages he posted in support of the UAE at the height of the Middle East conflict. He was subsequently overlooked for the World Cup and reports suggest his assets have been frozen back home in Iran.

Sharjah making moves

Sharjah, under former Al Wahda coach Jose Morais, have been one of the more active clubs in the market and have made a number of interesting acquisitions.

Starting at the back, Sharjah have signed: Diney Borges, the Cape Verde World Cup star from Al Bataeh; Abdelkarim Mostafa, a promising Egyptian defender from Ismaily; Charles Pickel, a DR Congo World Cup midfielder from Espanyol; Julimar, a winger with an eye for goal from Athletico Paranaense; Agnir Moura, a creative midfielder from Fluminense; and most notably the aforementioned Laba on a free transfer from Al Ain.

Cape Verde's Diney Borges (No3), leaps to challenge Argentina's Lionel Messi. Reuters Show caption: Cape Verde's Diney Borges (No3), leaps to challenge Argentin…

It's an eclectic recruitment drive, even by the standards of Middle Eastern football, and it will be fascinating to see if Morais can help them gel quickly.

What's happening in the capital?

As for the Abu Dhabi clubs, the union of Cosmin Olaroiu and Al Jazira was one of the biggest storylines of the summer. The Romanian pitched up at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium within days of his exit from the UAE national team.

The capital club is now his fourth big Pro League job following stints with Al Ain, Shabab Al Ahli and Sharjah. He has delivered silverware everywhere he has been and Al Jazira will be banking on him doing the same in Abu Dhabi.

Dusan Tadic has left Al Wahda. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Dusan Tadic has left Al Wahda. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Over at Al Wahda, it has been a story of departures, with experienced players like Dusan Tadic, Sasa Ivkovic, Leonel Wamba and Ruben Amaral all allowed to leave. Former Crystal Palace U18 winger Asher Agbinone is an intriguing pick-up but more likely one for the future. The fans at Al Nahyan Stadium will undoubtedly be expecting more business to be done before the window closes on September 28. They'll also hope for more from striker Christian Benteke - the former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker managed just two goals in 11 games after joining in January.

Pirlo brings stardust

By far and away the league's most high-profile new face will be one seen in the dugout this season.

Italian great and world football legend Andrea Pirlo is a welcome addition to the top-flight's coaching fraternity, having led Dubai United FC to promotion.

Andrea Pirlo led Dubai's United FC to promotion last season. Photo: Dubai United FC Show caption: Andrea Pirlo led Dubai's United FC to promotion last season.…

Pirlo was the frontrunner for the Italy national team job until a sponsorship agreement he had with a Russian betting company saw the Italian FA end talks with their former midfielder.

The Azzurri's loss is United FC's gain, with the 47-year-old Pirlo now set to steer the club's debut Pro League campaign. Having won promotion, his next task will be to establish the ISD Stadium as a regular venue in the UAE's top division.