Etihad Rail sells more than 70,000 tickets since launch as demand remains high

Etihad Rail has sold more than 70,000 train tickets since launching its passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30.

The sustained demand highlights rail's growing role as a “natural travel choice across the UAE”, said the operator, which released the figures on Monday.

Etihad Rail said most passengers are planning ahead, booking journeys an average of 12 days in advance.

The national rail network, which has been years in the making, was greeted with huge enthusiasm when it launched – and demand remains high nearly five weeks on.

The Etihad Rail website several future train journeys are already sold out, including the Abu Dhabi to Fujairah morning train on Saturday, August 15.

Each train can hold up to 400 passengers, meaning that enough tickets have been sold to fill at least 175 trains since the network became operational.

“People aren't simply trying the train out of curiosity. They're planning around it,” said Azza Al Suwaidi, chief operating officer of Etihad Rail.

“When customers are booking nearly two weeks ahead, it tells us passenger rail is already becoming part of how people organise their journeys.

“That is an important sign that rail is beginning to establish itself as a natural travel choice across the UAE.”

Etihad Rail said it would continue to monitor passenger trends and introduce additional capacity where required as it expands operations across the country.

Greater access to rail

Thrifty Car Rental UAE will be Etihad Rail's exclusive car rental partner in a five-year deal, it was announced on Monday. This adds to the list of first-mile and last-mile options for passengers, with new bus services introduced and Yango as a partner for taxi services from stations.

According to Thrifty UAE, more than half of train commuters worldwide rely on car rentals and other shared mobility options to complete the final leg of their journeys.

The first Etihad Rail train journey was made between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi on June 30. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: The first Etihad Rail train journey was made between Fujaira…

All aboard

Passengers from all walks of life, including commuters, tourists and families, have travelled on the Etihad Rail service in its first weeks.

“One of the most striking things we've seen is the diverse range of passengers choosing the train for their journeys across the UAE,” said Adhraa Almansoori, executive director of commercial at Etihad Rail Mobility.

“This diversity highlights the role the passenger train is playing as a comfortable and reliable transport option that meets a wide range of travel needs, whether for family journeys, business travel, educational trips, leisure experiences or exploring new destinations across the UAE.”

What's next for Etihad Rail?

The Etihad Rail passenger network has 10 stations, with eight opening gradually over the coming months.

Dubai's station – at Jumeirah Golf Estates – and Sharjah's Al Dhaid Station will be up and running on September 30.

The Madinat Zayed and Liwa stations in Al Dhafra will open next – on November 30. Their launch was brought forward from December 30 to coincide with the region's festival season.

Al Sila, Al Dhannah and Al Mirfa stations – which also serve Al Dhafra – will welcome passengers from December 30.

Sharjah's University City station will be the final stop on the rail network to open – on March 30, 2027.