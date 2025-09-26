'History doesn't stand still': Britain's road from Balfour to recognising Palestine

The announcement by Prime Minister Keir Starmer last weekend of the UK’s recognition of the State of Palestine is no casual political gesture. For decades until then, countless British government ministers, myself included, had used a well-rehearsed response to the question of when we might recognise Palestine: namely, “at a time when it best serves the objectives of peace”. This was usually conditional on the successful conclusion of negotiations for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Those conditions are no more, and the Embassy of the State of Palestine is now open for business in London.

It has been some road. Britain’s history in the Middle East includes the Sykes-Picot Agreement, the Balfour Declaration, General Allenby respectfully entering Jerusalem on foot, the UN Mandate – all are significant parts of the UK’s foreign and domestic politics and diplomacy.

Now another chapter begins. How have we got here, and what does it mean in contemporary Britain?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recording the announcement of the UK's recognition of Palestine. EPA

History does not stand still. It is constantly revised against present-day events and developments. Balfour looms large. Over the decades, its central premise of support for a Jewish homeland received far more attention and parliamentary support in Britain than the succeeding clause in the Declaration, which sought to ensure no prejudice against the rights of those non-Jews then living in Palestine.

Conscious of that history, UK governments supported successive peace processes, always hoping above bitter experience that a proposal would eventually be tempting to both sides, in which the extra incentive of delivering recognition to the second state might be useful.

For decades, British government ministers, myself included, had used a well-rehearsed response to the question of when we might recognise Palestine

However, in February 2024 the then foreign secretary David Cameron changed the UK's position to an anticipatory one, recognising that if Israel did not actually want two-state talks to succeed, they had an effective veto over Palestine’s self-determination. His decision broke the dam for the UK and helped lead to last weekend’s announcement.

Since then, the growing awareness that Israel was dead set against a Palestinian State, and that any such pretence of the past was over, was compounded by hard-right expectations of ethnic cleansing and absurd ministerial rhetoric within Israel.

Coupled with events on the ground in the West Bank and in Gaza, some response from the British government was inevitable. It seeks by its recent decision to recognise Palestine not to reward Hamas, who will play no part in a Palestinian state, but to provide some political horizon of hope to counter the absence of any future beyond the present bleak, inevitable, generationally continuing violence.

The Palestinian flag is raised at the mission's headquarters in London after Britain's announcement of recognition. Reuters

The decision lands upon a worried nation, in many respects. Normally, foreign affairs are low down in the minds of UK electors, behind the cost of living, the healthcare system and now, immigration. The Gaza conflict is cutting through, however.

Media coverage is steady and the pictures on mainstream media are unsparing. While public opinion of utter horror in response to the atrocities of October 7, 2023 was widespread, and there is little or no support for Hamas in the UK, there can be no doubt that the length and nature of Israel’s reprisals have contributed to a drop in support for it among the broader population, as throughout western Europe.

But to communities with a special interest, international conflicts are much more important. The UK’s small Jewish community of some 300,000 is more afraid than at any time in my life than I can recall. Even now, two years on, they remain as traumatised as their friends and relatives in Israel at the events of October 7.

In addition, there has been a rising tide of anti-Semitism, from attacks on synagogues and schools to the hostility of angry protests. Some are leaving the UK because they fear for the future, in which their community will be an even smaller percentage of the population. But it is also a divided community, as the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, domestically and in relation to Gaza, cause deep pain and opposition among many, including at the highest level.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AFP

Many in the Muslim community, around four million in the UK, and in wider society, have been politically galvanised by the conflict in Gaza, by what they see as double standards compared to the UK’s action in defence of Ukraine, and have been equally impacted by repeated visions of horrors inflicted by Israeli raids. The fear that social media input will breed anger is not to be minimised.

Recognition of Palestine has split the UK political community. The opposition Conservative Party and opinion poll leaders from the Reform party both oppose the decision. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar took the unusual diplomatic step of phoning Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch to congratulate her – we can assume relations between the two governments are at rock bottom. Most polling suggests the majority of the British public supports the decision, though few think it will make any practical difference.

And there is the rub. What next? In a context where the most urgent decisions are how to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, release the hostages, relieve the suffering of Gaza and increase food aid, how does this fit in?

The UK government already knows that those who support the decision will be pressing for some demonstration of what it might mean in practice – perhaps further sanctions, a clear warning over any annexation of the West Bank, echoing the fears of Arab States over the same possibility or a complete halt on arms sales. Those against the decision fear the loss of a key ally at a bad time for the world, with little to show for it.

This is a dangerous time for the relationship. I believe the UK would have no hesitation in defending Israel against an existential threat, as proved by launching fighters against Iranian missiles recently. But it is now tired of being denounced by Israel for voicing credible criticism or taking the side of others when it is right to do so.

The UK will look increasingly for good friends in the Arab world, who know the Middle East they need is one in which this historical conflict is ended with justice and security, to work together with increased urgency.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Bridgerton%20season%20three%20-%20part%20one %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nicola%20Coughlan%2C%20Luke%20Newton%2C%20Jonathan%20Bailey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

%3Cp%3EThe%20Punishment%20of%20Luxury%3Cbr%3EOMD%3Cbr%3E100%25%20Records%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Women%E2%80%99s%20T20%20World%20Cup%20Qualifier %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20results%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EIreland%20beat%20UAE%20by%20six%20wickets%0D%3Cbr%3EZimbabwe%20beat%20UAE%20by%20eight%20wickets%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20beat%20Netherlands%20by%2010%20wickets%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20v%20Vanuatu%2C%20Thursday%2C%203pm%2C%20Zayed%20Cricket%20Stadium%0D%3Cbr%3EIreland%20v%20Netherlands%2C%207.30pm%2C%20Zayed%20Cricket%20Stadium%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EGroup%20B%20table%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1)%20Ireland%203%203%200%206%20%2B2.407%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Netherlands%203%202%201%204%20%2B1.117%0D%3Cbr%3E3)%20UAE%203%201%202%202%200.000%0D%3Cbr%3E4)%20Zimbabwe%204%201%203%202%20-0.844%0D%3Cbr%3E5)%20Vanuatu%203%201%202%202%20-2.180%3C%2Fp%3E%0A