Starmer has run out of road on Palestinian statehood

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s late-life emergence as a politician means that he has been dogged by questions over how politically effective his instincts are.

The devastation of Gaza is something that obviously transcends politics – or at least it should. Yet, as the objective reality of the Palestinians’ suffering is broadcast daily on television sets across the UK, Mr Starmer’s political response to Israel’s war could not be more exposed.

In the 22 months since the outbreak of the conflict, Mr Starmer has been entirely consistent to the extent that he has steadily lost almost the entirety of his supporters for his position. A letter late last week exposed how the Prime Minister had been reduced to playing for time. More than 200 MPs signed a letter calling on the UK to recognise Palestine statehood, as almost 150 nation states have done.

French President Emmanuel Macron has committed his country to declaring its recognition in September at the UN General Assembly annual meeting in New York. A conference this week co-hosted with Saudi Arabia at the UN sees Paris promote the two-state solution with recognition at its heart.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy is expected to attend. Yet Mr Starmer has so far withheld the decision to join the French in the new drive to make real recognition for Palestine among the most powerful countries of the G7 bloc.

For weeks, London’s political calculation has been that pressure from the Knesset presented Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an opportunity to change course. There was also the arrival to Britain of US President Donald Trump, who is holding court on his Scottish golf courses.

These ultra-luxury venues have not only been a sporting paradise for Mr Trump, but also a diplomatic platform for him. On Sunday, he secured a trade deal with EU, which he called the biggest yet. On Monday, Mr Starmer spent the day with him. There, aides said Mr Starmer would use his good standing with the American leader to press his point on Gaza.

The British leader said he was working with Mr Trump to find a way to address the starvation of Gazans. Mr Trump said, for the first time, that the hunger in the Strip was real and couldn’t be faked. “We can work not just on the pressing issues of the ceasefire, but also on this issue of getting humanitarian aid in at volume, at speed,” Mr Starmer said.

The US President said he was pressing Mr Netanyahu to find a different way to bring the plight of the hostages to a resolution. “I’m going to say it’s a very difficult situation,” Mr Trump said. “If they didn’t have the hostages, things would go very quickly, but they do, and we know where they have them, in some cases, and you don’t want to go riding roughshod over that area, because that means those hostages will be killed.”

The reckoning, as the UK House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee put it, was that Mr Netanyahu listens to only one foreign leader: Mr Trump. Even then the Israeli Prime Minister defies Washington, so only a big pep talk from Mr Starmer could get the US leader into a frame of mind to intervene meaningfully.

All that was a calculation rather than a guaranteed outcome. Mr Starmer’s team did not want to alienate Mr Trump by announcing the UK’s recognition in advance of their meeting. Alienating the US President would provide some poor dynamics for the Scotland meetings, something Mr Starmer was not prepared to countenance.

UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds – the cabinet minister among the closest to Mr Starmer – echoed the judgment that only the US has leverage in the current situation. He pointed out that two temporary ceasefires were brought about by US involvement. Downing Street has said the same thing, although it appears to be ignoring the fact that US envoy Steve Witkoff withdrew from the process last week.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump meet for bilateral talks at Trump Turnberry golf club on Monday. Getty

Mr Reynolds was asked repeatedly about the prospect of the Prime Minister caving into political pressure this week. Despite the recess, the cabinet is set to meet for a discussion on Palestine, setting speculation off that a U-turn was coming. In advance of any new approach emerging, Mr Reynolds raised the standing concern from Mr Starmer’s camp that recognition must not be a “tokenistic” exercise. Deploying the decision once should have a tangible impact.

“It is a case of when, not if,” he said. “It’s about how we use this moment, because you can only do it once to have a meaningful breakthrough.”

That line has held sway at Westminster for quite some time. However, not only has the number of MPs in the Labour party rejecting it openly now into the hundreds, but up to half the cabinet are now holding private briefings that this cannot stand.

For most, there is a moral and humanitarian imperative that cannot wait. History, too, is powerful here. As the country that intervened through the Balfour Declaration to endorse Zionism’s project to settle in Palestine, there are many in London who believe that Britain has a historic responsibility to promote equal rights for Palestinians and Israelis.

The Labour government that took power last year was overtly committed to “leading on international law issues”, something that suggested a spirit of rebalancing how the UK developed its policies.

Most remarkably, however, Attorney General Richard Hermer has not developed a response to the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures on the Gaza conflict. Mr Starmer is a distinguished lawyer in this field and if his political skills have come under scrutiny on this issue, then it is a double indictment that his legal expertise appears to have disappeared as well.

There is ultimately no riddle here. Mr Starmer has played for time for so long on this issue that he has utterly run out of road for his position on Palestine.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

German intelligence warnings 2002: "Hezbollah supporters feared becoming a target of security services because of the effects of [9/11] ... discussions on Hezbollah policy moved from mosques into smaller circles in private homes." Supporters in Germany: 800

2013: "Financial and logistical support from Germany for Hezbollah in Lebanon supports the armed struggle against Israel ... Hezbollah supporters in Germany hold back from actions that would gain publicity." Supporters in Germany: 950

2023: "It must be reckoned with that Hezbollah will continue to plan terrorist actions outside the Middle East against Israel or Israeli interests." Supporters in Germany: 1,250 Source: Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' Director:Michael Lehmann Stars:Kristen Bell Rating: 1/5

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

The BIO: He became the first Emirati to climb Mount Everest in 2011, from the south section in Nepal He ascended Mount Everest the next year from the more treacherous north Tibetan side By 2015, he had completed the Explorers Grand Slam Last year, he conquered K2, the world’s second-highest mountain located on the Pakistan-Chinese border He carries dried camel meat, dried dates and a wheat mixture for the final summit push His new goal is to climb 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres above sea level

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20JustClean%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20with%20offices%20in%20other%20GCC%20countries%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20160%2B%20with%2021%20nationalities%20in%20eight%20cities%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20online%20laundry%20and%20cleaning%20services%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2430m%20from%20Kuwait-based%20Faith%20Capital%20Holding%20and%20Gulf%20Investment%20Corporation%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.4-litre%2C%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E617hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E750Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh630%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.