Donald Trump says Gaza needs 'food and safety now' as he meets Starmer in Scotland

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Gaza during a series of meetings at the American leader's golf resorts in Scotland.

Mr Trump said food and safety must be the priority as the conflict drags on, with ceasefire talks at an impasse.

He said he also planned to discuss the humanitarian situation with Starmer during his visit on Monday.

“We're giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up,” Mr Trump said. “It's a mess. They have to get food and safety right now.”

The crisis in Gaza is a priority for the two leaders, but talks also expected to include the bilateral trade deal and efforts to end Ukraine war.

The US President said he told Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu that the fight in Gaza against the Hamas militant group would have to be conducted in a different way after the latest talks on a ceasefire and hostage release agreement fell apart last week.

"I told Bibi that you have to maybe do it a different way," Mr Trump said. "A ceasefire is possible, but you have to get it, you have to end it."

UK officials said Mr Starmer had developed a plan for peace in Gaza that prioritised deliveries of immediate humanitarian aid shipments into the war zone as well as charting a path to a two-state solution. "It's a humanitarian crisis, right?" he said. "It's an absolute catastrophe. I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they're seeing on their screen."

Mr Starmer hopes to promote a UK-led plan “in the coming days” with his cabinet and with other international allies, including Arab states.

The Prime Minister's spokesman added that it was a matter of “when, not if” the UK recognises Palestine as a state, but that it must be one of the steps along a pathway to peace.

The pair met at Mr Trump's luxury golf resort in Turnberry, on Scotland's west coast, before travelling on together later to a second championship estate owned by Trump in the east, near Aberdeen.

US President Donald Trump speaks to gathered media as he greets UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Hundreds of police officers were guarding the perimeter of the Turnberry course and the beach that flanks it, with a helicopter hovering overhead, although there was no sign of protesters outside the course.

Mr Trump said he expected Mr Starmer would be pleased with the US-EU trade agreement announced on Sunday. “The Prime Minister of the UK, while he's not involved in this, will be very happy because you know, there's a certain unity that's been brought there, too,” Mr Trump said. “He's going to be very happy to see what we did.”

Mr Starmer had hoped to negotiate a reduction in steel and aluminium tariffs as part of the talks, but Trump ruled out any changes to the 50 per cent steel and aluminium duties for the EU. He has said the trade deal with Britain is “concluded”, though British officials are pressing for more access to those US markets.

