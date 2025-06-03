A Nato overhaul is the only option for the future of UK defence

Keir Starmer’s embrace of defence-first and nuclear future is the key development in British politics since Brexit. There can be little doubt the choice is not a choice at all. It is a decision forced on the British government by the world's changing situation.

The truism that everything has changed for Europe could not be more on-point. The post-Cold War peace dividend has been exposed as an exercise in delusion.

How quickly the defence establishment must now embrace an entirely different way of framing the security challenges a country like the UK must master.

For a start, it is not a matter of preparing for attack but one of being ready for full-scale confrontation. This kind of readiness is both a state of mind for officialdom and a shared enterprise across society.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the expansion of the nuclear arsenal following the Labour government’s Strategic Defence Review, released on Monday. Still under a year since the UK voted for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, it is remarkable how far he has travelled to fulfil his pledge to the “first duty” of any government as defence.

The composition of the panel that led the Strategic Defence Review was a clue to how deep its task would run. It included Lord Robertson, an ex-Nato Secretary General; Fiona Hill, a British-born former American national security lead on Russia and retired general Richard Barrons. They wrote on Monday about how Britain faces a world dominated by state-level confrontation while it is shaken by population growth, climate change, nuclear proliferation and the digital age.

Appointed last year, the three leaders have had to make several course corrections, not least around the policies coming out of US President Donald Trump's administration. What they applauded in their article was that the committed by the UK to go from 2.5 per cent to three per cent GDP spending on defence would create the resources to fund the change they were suggesting.

Donald Trump’s election has had a trigger effect all across Europe. The new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has straight up called for Germany to spend 5 per cent of its GDP on defence.

Whatever Russia’s direction, the need identified in the review is now for the Europeans to adopt a 'modernised Nato First approach'

As experts long concluded, well before Trump, that US strategy was all about China, now Europe’s strategy is all about Russia. America’s pullback is only one part of the picture, now that it is inevitable.

As ever, when a rivalry is a two-sided street an element of synthesis emerges. Russia has found itself with a war economy that is much more dynamic than western economists predicted. The Labour government in the UK is selling its defence plans as a form of reindustrialisation. Germany’s Vorsprung durch Technik (Progress through Technology) economy has struggled to produce real growth for most of this decade. Mr Trump, too, talks of revitalising his country’s industrial base, saying a nation must be built on steel. Three years into the Ukraine war all these blocs are in a symbiotic place, moving in a similar direction but not united on the overall ambitions of their policies.

Ugly truths that cannot be avoided are what’s at play as the scramble for arms plays out.

The question of how good the growth from defence spending will be is a hard one to get right. For sure, it means the states must set the market. About three years ago, I was at a conference where one of the sponsors from a large US defence firm stated his company was only going to build a single extra production line when a client (read government) committed £100 million ($135.4 million) in orders for its output.

By retooling the Russian industrial base for war Mr Putin has created certain internal dynamics that have boosted his position. The reality of a war economy with working-age men pushed to the frontlines gives the Kremlin a lot of internal sway. The very generous death payments for soldiers are recycled as spending power in some of the most worn down parts of Russia.

British soldiers deploy from a helicopter during a Nato exercise in North Macedonia on May 12, 2022. Europeans taking their own theatre of security much more seriously than before. EPA

At the same time, the returns are next to nothing on the battlefield. Ukraine’s resourceful playbook grows ever more audacious as evidenced by Sunday’s reported drone attacks on the strategic bomber fleet. With the UK rushing to upgrade its nuclear position, a blow like that suffered by sabotage is a strategic reverse for Russia.

The sustainable position that Kremlin hopes for is growing increasingly dependent on the talks and resolution offered by Mr Trump. Leave that too late and Russia will truly be left with only the laws of diminishing returns to keep going.

Whatever Russia’s direction, the need identified in the SDR is now for the Europeans to adopt a “modernised Nato First approach”. There are vast sums now being committed by London and officials hope that economic growth will be boosted by the programme of investments.

Despite this the SDR reminds Mr Starmer that an overhaul of Nato is the only effective, affordable option for the UK. That is coded language for America moving out and the Europeans taking their own theatre of security much more seriously than before.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

The biog Age: 35 Inspiration: Wife and kids Favourite book: Changes all the time but my new favourite is Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman Best Travel Destination: Bora Bora , French Polynesia Favourite run: Jabel Hafeet, I also enjoy running the 30km loop in Al Wathba cycling track

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Jordan cabinet changes In Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation

Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice

Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance

Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development

Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health

Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment

Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth Out Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research

Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development

Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health

Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment

Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development

Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture

Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice

Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture

Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education

Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth

Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture