UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government released its Strategic Defence Review on Monday. AP
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government released its Strategic Defence Review on Monday. AP
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government released its Strategic Defence Review on Monday. AP
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government released its Strategic Defence Review on Monday. AP

Opinion

Comment

A Nato overhaul is the only option for the future of UK defence

  • English
  • Arabic
Damien McElroy is London bureau chief at The National

June 03, 2025

Keir Starmer’s embrace of defence-first and nuclear future is the key development in British politics since Brexit. There can be little doubt the choice is not a choice at all. It is a decision forced on the British government by the world's changing situation.

The truism that everything has changed for Europe could not be more on-point. The post-Cold War peace dividend has been exposed as an exercise in delusion.

How quickly the defence establishment must now embrace an entirely different way of framing the security challenges a country like the UK must master.

For a start, it is not a matter of preparing for attack but one of being ready for full-scale confrontation. This kind of readiness is both a state of mind for officialdom and a shared enterprise across society.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the expansion of the nuclear arsenal following the Labour government’s Strategic Defence Review, released on Monday. Still under a year since the UK voted for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, it is remarkable how far he has travelled to fulfil his pledge to the “first duty” of any government as defence.

The composition of the panel that led the Strategic Defence Review was a clue to how deep its task would run. It included Lord Robertson, an ex-Nato Secretary General; Fiona Hill, a British-born former American national security lead on Russia and retired general Richard Barrons. They wrote on Monday about how Britain faces a world dominated by state-level confrontation while it is shaken by population growth, climate change, nuclear proliferation and the digital age.

Appointed last year, the three leaders have had to make several course corrections, not least around the policies coming out of US President Donald Trump's administration. What they applauded in their article was that the committed by the UK to go from 2.5 per cent to three per cent GDP spending on defence would create the resources to fund the change they were suggesting.

Donald Trump’s election has had a trigger effect all across Europe. The new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has straight up called for Germany to spend 5 per cent of its GDP on defence.

Whatever Russia’s direction, the need identified in the review is now for the Europeans to adopt a 'modernised Nato First approach'

As experts long concluded, well before Trump, that US strategy was all about China, now Europe’s strategy is all about Russia. America’s pullback is only one part of the picture, now that it is inevitable.

As ever, when a rivalry is a two-sided street an element of synthesis emerges. Russia has found itself with a war economy that is much more dynamic than western economists predicted. The Labour government in the UK is selling its defence plans as a form of reindustrialisation. Germany’s Vorsprung durch Technik (Progress through Technology) economy has struggled to produce real growth for most of this decade. Mr Trump, too, talks of revitalising his country’s industrial base, saying a nation must be built on steel. Three years into the Ukraine war all these blocs are in a symbiotic place, moving in a similar direction but not united on the overall ambitions of their policies.

Ugly truths that cannot be avoided are what’s at play as the scramble for arms plays out.

The question of how good the growth from defence spending will be is a hard one to get right. For sure, it means the states must set the market. About three years ago, I was at a conference where one of the sponsors from a large US defence firm stated his company was only going to build a single extra production line when a client (read government) committed £100 million ($135.4 million) in orders for its output.

By retooling the Russian industrial base for war Mr Putin has created certain internal dynamics that have boosted his position. The reality of a war economy with working-age men pushed to the frontlines gives the Kremlin a lot of internal sway. The very generous death payments for soldiers are recycled as spending power in some of the most worn down parts of Russia.

British soldiers deploy from a helicopter during a Nato exercise in North Macedonia on May 12, 2022. Europeans taking their own theatre of security much more seriously than before. EPA
British soldiers deploy from a helicopter during a Nato exercise in North Macedonia on May 12, 2022. Europeans taking their own theatre of security much more seriously than before. EPA

At the same time, the returns are next to nothing on the battlefield. Ukraine’s resourceful playbook grows ever more audacious as evidenced by Sunday’s reported drone attacks on the strategic bomber fleet. With the UK rushing to upgrade its nuclear position, a blow like that suffered by sabotage is a strategic reverse for Russia.

The sustainable position that Kremlin hopes for is growing increasingly dependent on the talks and resolution offered by Mr Trump. Leave that too late and Russia will truly be left with only the laws of diminishing returns to keep going.

Whatever Russia’s direction, the need identified in the SDR is now for the Europeans to adopt a “modernised Nato First approach”. There are vast sums now being committed by London and officials hope that economic growth will be boosted by the programme of investments.

Despite this the SDR reminds Mr Starmer that an overhaul of Nato is the only effective, affordable option for the UK. That is coded language for America moving out and the Europeans taking their own theatre of security much more seriously than before.

While you're here
Tomorrow 2021
Transgender report
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
BMW M5 specs

Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor

Power: 727hp

Torque: 1,000Nm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh650,000

Key figures in the life of the fort

Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort.

Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure.

Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn.

Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Transgender report
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

War on waste
While you're here
Saudi National Day
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

While you're here
More on Quran memorisation:
Whiile you're here
Read more
Dates for the diary

To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities:

  • September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.
  • October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.
  • October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.
  • November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.
  • December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.
  • February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.
The biog

Age: 35

Inspiration: Wife and kids 

Favourite book: Changes all the time but my new favourite is Thinking, Fast and Slow  by Daniel Kahneman

Best Travel Destination: Bora Bora , French Polynesia 

Favourite run: Jabel Hafeet, I also enjoy running the 30km loop in Al Wathba cycling track

More from Firas Maksad
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More on animal trafficking
More on this story
Jordan cabinet changes

In

  • Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation
  • Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice
  • Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance
  • Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research
  • Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing
  • Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development
  • Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health
  • Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment
  • Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth

Out

  • Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research
  • Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development
  • Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health
  • Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing
  • Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment
  • Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development
  • Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture
  • Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice
  • Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture
  • Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education
  • Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth
  • Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture
Neighbourhood Watch
What can you do?

Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses

Seek professional advice from a legal expert

You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor

You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline

In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support

Updated: June 03, 2025, 7:00 AM`
UKDefenceSecurity
Read next...
Matt Beamont, director of mechanical engineering, right, shows UK Defence Secretary John Healey a Storm Shadow missile at the MDBA plant in Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Getty Images

Nuclear missile build-up as UK spends more on defence

Defence projects provide high-skilled jobs and training, but like the deployment of HMS Prince of Wales, pictured, they can be fraught with problems. Getty Images

Shifting sands lead to acceptance of defence sector - it's time to embrace it

CommentA Nato overhaul is the only option for UK defence

CommentViolence in the name of Palestine is unacceptable. It also harms the movement

CommentTrump's eagerness for a win is undermining his efforts to secure deals

CommentItaly and the UAE are forging the future together

Andrew Lewis: Azzam's young utility man

Big boots to fill in Volvo race for Abu Dhabi boat crew member

Special reportThe meaning behind the UAE's new dirham banknotes

My Dubai SalaryRussian woman earns up to Dh80,000 to support her children

Basel Adra, one of the makers of 'No Other Land', stands in front of a cordon of Israeli troops in Masafer Yatta on Monday. Thomas Helm / The National

'No Other Land' directors fume as Israeli military blocks media trip

Abdullah Al Mutawa, one of the many Emiratis making their way to Saudi Arabia from Dubai International Airport on Monday. Photo: Ali Al Shouk

'A dream come true': Joy for Emiratis embarking on Hajj pilgrimage

An artist's impression of Aldar’s $11 billion Fahid Island project in Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson/The National

Aldar unveils $11bn Fahid Island project in Abu Dhabi

FBI agents in protective gear after the attack at the Pearl Street Mall on Sunday in Boulder, Colorado. AP

Eight injured in 'targeted terror attack' at hostage rally in Colorado