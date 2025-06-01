Nuclear missile build up as Starmer spends billions more on defence

Britain is to announce billions more spending in defence to show its rivals that it is serious about a pledge to get the country ready for full-scale war with new missiles, nuclear platforms and a boost to troop numbers.

Keir Starmer, the prime minister, is to announce from the docks of a shipyard that the Strategic Defence Review calls for an expansion of the nuclear deterrent.

Writing 24 hours earlier in a newspaper, he said war-fighting readiness was overriding priority. "It’s time to flood the zone with new ­initiatives and new investments," he wrote. "It’s time to bring together a whole-of- society effort to keep Britain safe.”

John Healey, the defence secretary, said on Sunday that he had no doubt that defence spending would rise to 3 per cent of GDP in the foreseeable future, implying an extra £17bn in the budget. The SDR was led by former Nato Secretary General Lord Robertson, a former Labour statesman, and makes 62 recommendations in its 150 pages.

Central to the plans are the construction of up to 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines, as well as investment of £15 billion in the nuclear missile warheads.

Starmer and Healey visited a Vanguard class submarine off the coast of Scotland.

While the SDR has been revised several times in recent months, its main themes are rearmament and "getting the armed forces to a stage where it would be ready to fight a war".

Other immediate drives by the government include £6bn for new weapons, including £1.5bn for new production lines for weapons.

When the government asserts that Russia is mounting digital attacks on the UK everyday and other states, such as Iran pose incessant dangers there is a new offensive strategy. This means setting up a new cyber command and investing £1 billion in digital capabilities

Other announcements:

– Boosting weapons and equipment stockpiles and making sure there is capacity to scale up production if needed in a crisis or war

– Buying up to 7,000 UK-built long-range weapons in a move due to support 800 defence jobs

– More than £1.5 billion of additional funding to repair and renew armed forces housing.

The £15 billion investment into the warhead programme will back the government’s commitments to maintain the continuous-at-sea nuclear deterrent, build a new fleet of Dreadnought submarines and deliver all future upgrades. “With new state-of-the-art submarines patrolling international waters and our own nuclear warhead programme on British shores, we are making Britain secure at home and strong abroad,” Mr Healey will say on Monday.

From the late 2030s, the fleet of up to 12 SSN-Aukus conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines will replace seven astute class attack submarines the UK is due to start operating. The build up is part of a partnership with Australia and the US that has promised a global arc of security between the three allies.

Mr Robertson, warns that Britain is entering "a new era of threat" as drones and artificial intelligence transform modern warfare. The document also describes the "immediate and pressing" danger posed by Russia, as well as urging the government to focus on the dangers emanating from China, Iran and North Korea.

Robertson has described the four countries as a "deadly quartet" that were "increasingly working together".

