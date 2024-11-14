UK's Healey visits Riyadh to secure Saudi defence relationship

British Defence Secretary John Healey will travel to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> on Thursday to secure a “future-facing” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/defence" target="_blank">defence</a> relationship with the Gulf state. On the regional visit, which will include stops in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/riyadh" target="_blank">Riyadh</a> and Ankara, Mr Healey will meet counterparts to discuss stability in the Middle East and reaffirm Britain’s support for an immediate ceasefire in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, the UK government said. “Deepening our defence relationships with key partners across the region will help the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk" target="_blank">UK</a> to support regional stability and economic growth at home,” Mr Healey said ahead of the trip. “This government is determined to work with our partners and across the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east" target="_blank">Middle East</a> to boost military co-operation and help lead a renewed push for peace.” The Ministry of Defence said Mr Healey would use the visit to reaffirm the UK’s “commitment to a future-facing defence relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey" target="_blank">Turkey</a>, Mr Healey and his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler will hold talks aimed at seeing a “joint strategy” for industry and strengthened military co-operation as well as procurement opportunities, the ministry said. On Thursday afternoon, he is scheduled to meet Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Defence Minister, and Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Minister of the National Guard. The UK government said Britain and Saudi Arabia share “decades-long” defence ties and Mr Healey’s visit will offer the chance to look at further co-operation including on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/01/saudi-arabia-expects-larger-budget-deficits-on-vision-2030-spending-boost/" target="_blank">Vision 2030 programme</a>.