Keir Starmer says security and defence 'first duty' of new UK government

Security and defence will be the “first duty” of Britain's new Labour government, Keir Starmer said on Saturday, as he stressed the country's “unshakeable support of Nato”.

Speaking at his first press conference in Downing Street since becoming Prime Minister, Mr Starmer said he had spoken to a number of world leaders since taking office and will travel to Washington for the Nato summit on Tuesday.

He said: “It is for me to be absolutely clear that the first duty of my government is security and defence, to make clear our unshakable support of Nato.

“And of course to reiterate, as I did to President Zelenskyy yesterday, the support that we will have in this country and with our allies towards Ukraine.”

He made no further mention of foreign policy, including Gaza, in his remarks.

On domestic issues, he said the Rwanda deportation scheme, which he has scrapped, “has never been a deterrent” to illegal migration.

“Look at the numbers that have come over in the first six and a bit months of this year, they are record numbers, that is the problem that we are inheriting,” he added.

He said “self-interest” was “yesterday's politics”, adding that he was “restless for change” but it will take time.

“We have got plans in place. I did not want to get ahead of the election result but we have been planning for months to hit the ground running,” the Prime Minister, who will embark on a tour of the four nations on Sunday, said.

He said he would approach the challenges with a “raw honesty” but insisted that was “not a sort of prelude to saying there's some tax decision that we didn't speak about before”.

Mr Starmer earlier held his first cabinet meeting. Among those attending were Britain's first woman Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The MPs in the new Labour cabinet

Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers his first speech outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 05 July 2024. EPA

He told members it had been “the honour and the privilege of my life” to be invited by King Charles III to form the government after sweeping to victory in Thursday's general election.

“We have a huge amount to do, so now we get on with our work,” said Mr Starmer.

The Prime Minister's calls with world leaders included a conversation with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the two leaders spoke about the prospect of a free trade agreement, among other issues.

She added: “Discussing the free trade agreement, the Prime Minister said he stood ready to conclude a deal that worked for both sides. The leaders hoped to meet at the earliest opportunity.”

Mr Starmer also spoke to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, about global challenges, including the Middle East and Ukraine.

Gaza

The issue of Gaza proved contentious for Mr Starmer throughout the election campaign, after he was heavily criticised for saying early in the war that Israel had the right to cut off food and power to the Palestinian enclave.

He later walked the comments back, but Labour's approach to the situation resulted in an erosion of support in Muslim communities in the election, leading to the loss of several safe Labour seats.

On Saturday, Labour’s Margaret Beckett said she was “angry” and “sad” after the defeat of some candidates because of the party's stance on Gaza.

The former foreign secretary told BBC World Service's Weekend programme: “I could despair at hearing well-meaning people talking such nonsense about how 'to help the people in Gaza, I will do X, Y and Z', when it will make not a scrap, not an atom of difference to any individual in Gaza – or indeed to the pursuit of peace in Gaza.

“It makes me angry, actually, not just sad, to hear nonsense talked and then well-meaning people make silly mistakes and put somebody in place who will have no effect at all, in place of somebody who could be a very effective actor in the pursuit of peace.”