Pro-Gaza candidates capture seats from Labour as Muslim heartlands revolt

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the UK general election

Pro-Palestinian candidates scored shock wins in the UK general election, as Britain's new Labour government suffered a startling loss of support in heavily Muslim areas.

Independent candidate Shockat Adam declared “this is for Gaza” as he unseated Labour frontbencher Jonathan Ashworth in Leicester South.

The former ultra-safe Labour seat of Blackburn backed independent candidate Adnan Hussain, who described his victory as a “protest vote on the back of a genocide”.

Read more Keir Starmer to be prime minister as Labour wins UK election in landslide

Iqbal Mohamed, an independent who made a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war a key focus of his campaign, was elected in Dewsbury and Batley.

Ayoub Khan, an independent who resigned from the Liberal Democrats after saying the party stopped him from speaking out over Gaza, beat Labour by 507 votes in Birmingham Perry Barr.

And Labour was beaten in north London by its pro-Palestinian former leader Jeremy Corbyn, who ran as an independent after being exiled by incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Several other Labour figures were run close by independents and pro-Gaza Workers Party candidates, even on a night of resounding overall success for Mr Starmer.

However, Workers Party leader George Galloway failed to win a full term in the Rochdale seat he had won at a by-election in February.

Labour's former leader Jeremy Corbyn retained his Islington North seat as an independent candidate. EPA

Heartland collapse

Analysis by The National reveals how Labour haemorrhaged votes in seats where a quarter or more of the population is Muslim, dramatically bucking the national trend.

With 27 out of 28 such seats counted, Labour had just 37.2 per cent of their combined vote – down from 63.6 per cent at the last election in 2019.

The Conservative vote share across those seats was down from 23.3 per cent to 12.3 per cent as independent candidates flourished.

The fact Labour lost only a handful of seats is testament to how dominant it has historically been among Britain's Muslim communities, meaning it could withstand even a sizeable revolt.

But that Muslim constituent base had been canvassed like never before during the campaign as pro-Palestinian campaigners sought to mobilise a pro-ceasefire vote.

Both the Conservatives and Labour have come under fire for hesitating to support a ceasefire and evading demands to halt arms sales to Israel.

Mr Starmer came in for particular criticism after suggesting Israel had the right to cut off food and power to Gaza, in comments he later walked back.

Labour's manifesto says it supports recognising a Palestinian state as part of a peace process but does not commit to a timeline.

Keir Starmer's Labour party suffered bruising losses in its heartlands even as it won a commanding House of Commons majority. PA

Near-misses

British-Palestinian candidate Leanne Mohamad came within 528 votes of unseating Labour's likely health secretary Wes Streeting in east London.

It was one of several such cases. In Bradford West, one of two Muslim majority-constituencies in Britain, Labour's Naz Shah clung on despite a staggering drop in her vote share from 76.2 per cent to 31.6 per cent.

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips was booed by opponents chanting “ceasefire” after similarly scraping victory over the Workers Party's Jody McIntyre.

And in Chingford and Woodford Green, a split between Labour and its estranged former candidate Faiza Shaheen allowed Iain Duncan Smith to hold the seat for the Conservatives.

Ms Shaheen, who was dropped by Labour at the 11th hour in an anti-Semitism row, credited her support in part to “those who were never going to vote Labour after Starmer’s stance on Gaza”.

Faiza Shaheen was beaten in Chingford and Woodford Green after splitting the vote with her former Labour colleagues. Getty Images

Labour had a success to celebrate in Rochdale, where former journalist Paul Waugh ended Mr Galloway's brief stint as the town's MP.

His February win came after Labour withdrew support from its candidate over a recording espousing conspiracy theories about Israel.

Blackburn winner Adnan Hussain meanwhile said people were “disillusioned with mainstream politics” after he took a seat Labour had held since 1955.

“This is for Gaza. I can’t deny the fact that I stand here on this platform before you is a result of a protest vote on the back of a genocide,” he said in his victory speech.

“For a leader of a party to say it is fair to cut off the food, the water and electricity to a besieged population is something that’s truly unforgivable. And today Blackburn you have shown you will not accept injustice no matter who it’s against.”