Defence projects provide high-skilled jobs and training, but like the deployment of HMS Prince of Wales, pictured, they can be fraught with problems. Getty Images
Defence projects provide high-skilled jobs and training, but like the deployment of HMS Prince of Wales, pictured, they can be fraught with problems. Getty Images

Opinion

Comment

Shifting sands lead to acceptance of defence sector - it's time to embrace it

Defence stocks may be booming as European countries increase financial support for Ukraine, but their chequered track record means speed bumps should be expected

Chris Blackhurst
Chris Blackhurst

March 05, 2025