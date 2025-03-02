Starmer hosts European leaders at UK summit on Ukraine

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank">European</a> leaders gathered in London on Sunday for a crucial summit in an attempt to determine the future of the continent’s security during what UK Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer </a>described as “moment of real fragility” for the continent. With <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> support wavering for both Nato and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>, Mr Starmer is positioning Britain and Europe as the chief defenders of western democracy. The Prime Minister, whose stature as an international statesman has grown in the past week, has also become a key link in attempting to keep Europe and the US united. After Friday’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/02/28/disastrous-white-house-meeting-sees-ukraines-future-plunged-into-further-doubt/" target="_blank">disastrous White House meeting</a> between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy/" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a>, Mr Starmer quickly spoke to each of them, encouraging reconciliation. Mr Starmer put his agile diplomacy to use in a call with Mr Trump on Friday and Mr Zelenskyy the following day to help patch up the Oval Office debacle. In an interview with the BBC, Mr Starmer said Mr Trump wanted a “lasting peace”, under plans understood to feature US military backing alongside Russian concessions. The UK Prime Minister said he was working with France in an attempt to bring about a truce in Ukraine. “We agreed that we would work to stop the fighting and discussed that plan with the United States, and that's a step forward from where we were on Friday,” he said. The Oval Office scenes, when the leaders argued with one another in the meeting that was being televised live, should not be repeated, he added. Mr Starmer also reaffirmed that Mr Trump wanted to take the UK-US relationship “from strength to strength”. With the US President consistently criticising European powers for failing to spend enough on defence, Mr Starmer agreed that the continent’s leaders “have to do more”, a position reinforced by his decision on Tuesday to raise Britain's military finance by $17 billion, funded by slashing the overseas aid budget. The European leaders met at Lancaster House in London, discussing security guarantees for Ukraine, while also preparing for a potential US withdrawal of military aid. Mr Starmer insisted on “US backstop” military backing in any deal, “because I don't think it would be a guarantee without it”. “Components of a lasting peace are a strong Ukraine to fight on if necessary, to be in a position of strength,” he warned. “I wouldn't trust [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, which is why I want a security guarantee. I wouldn't trust him not to come again because he's proven that he will come again.” He said “the worst of all outcomes” would be a temporary pause that Russia could use to restock its depleted armed forces to attack again. Mr Starmer urged European leaders to focus on increasing defence spending and to calm the condemnatory rhetoric towards Washington, while achieving a peace deal aimed at deterring future Russian aggression. “Now is the time for us to unite in order to guarantee the best outcome for Ukraine, protect European security and secure our collective future,” he said. Mr Starmer’s first bilateral meeting on Sunday was with Giorgia Meloni, the right-wing Italian Prime Minister who has a good relationship with Mr Trump. Mark Rutte, Nato’s Secretary General, said he had asked Mr Zelenskyy to restore his relationship with Mr Trump. Mr Starmer also hosted Mr Zelenskyy at No 10 Downing Street on Saturday, the two embracing in front of the cameras, and arranged for an audience with King Charles III and the Ukrainian leader on Sunday. Mr Zelenskyy said US security guarantees were the only way to achieve “real peace”, and that “a ceasefire won’t work with Putin. He has broken ceasefires 25 times over the last 10 years”. The British leader reaffirmed his view that there could be no <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/24/turkey-eyes-ukraine-russia-mediation-role-as-lavrov-visits-ankara/" target="_blank">negotiations</a> without Ukraine's involvement and that Britain was willing to support the country’s future security with troops on the ground. The summit was attended by the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Mr Rutte and, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were also present. Mr Putin’s hand is weakened after indicating he will agree to a deal to stop Russia shedding huge amounts of money, lives and military hardware, a Washington think tank has suggested. The Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine, assisted by US weapons, was “inflicting unsustainable losses on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russian forces</a> while holding them to marginal gains”. That would give Washington “great leverage in peace negotiations” but suspending US military aid would fuel Mr Putin’s “conviction that he can achieve total victory through war”.