After decades of militancy, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has disbanded. Nick Donaldson / Reuters and EPA
After decades of militancy, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has disbanded. Nick Donaldson / Reuters and EPA

Opinion

Comment

Where do Turkey and the PKK go from here?

Dareen Khalifa
Dareen Khalifa
Dareen Khalifa is a senior adviser with the International Crisis Group

May 23, 2025