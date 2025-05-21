Defence and aid are two sides of the same coin

The baptism site of Jesus Christ on the Jordan River in the West Bank, pictured in 2016. Once surrounded by hundreds of mines laid during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, an operation by The Halo Trust to remove them ended successfully in April 2020. Heidi Levine for The National

The baptism site of Jesus Christ on the Jordan River in the West Bank, pictured in 2016. Once surrounded by hundreds of mines laid during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, an operation by The Halo Trust to r Show more