An Iranian newspaper with a cover photo of US President Donald Trump and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is seen in Tehran on Sunday. Reuters
An Iranian newspaper with a cover photo of US President Donald Trump and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is seen in Tehran on Sunday. Reuters

Opinion

Comment

Trump’s trip to the Gulf marks a strategic leap for the Arab world – and an invitation to Iran

Raghida Dergham is the founder and executive chairwoman of the Beirut Institute, and a columnist for The National

May 11, 2025