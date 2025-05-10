Podcasts Newsletters Follow us Alerts App Video
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 10, 2025.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 10, 2025.

Iranian foreign minister arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of nuclear talks with US

US President Donald Trump will land in the Gulf next week

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

May 10, 2025

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Jeddah on Saturday, a day before the fourth round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran are set to be held.

He will also travel to Qatar in the evening for an Arab-Iranian conference, Iran's state media reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said discussions with Gulf officials will involve the latest on the nuclear talks with the US.

"We believe that the sustainability of any possible agreement depends to a large extent on taking into account the considerations and concerns of the countries of the region in the nuclear field and the common interests of Iran and them," said Mr Araghchi in a video carried by local media.

The negotiations so far have been "positive", both sides have said.

The US pulled out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) three years later. US President Donald Trump gave Iran two months to reach an agreement or risk military action.

Mr Araghchi's visit also comes a few days days ahead of Mr Trump's first visit to the region, where he will make stops in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Saudi Arabia's King Salman has invited leaders of the Gulf Co-operation Council to attend a Gulf-US summit in Riyadh during Mr Trump’s trip, according to sources.

The US is believed to change its stance on how to refer to the "Arabian Gulf", which it currently calls the "Persian Gulf".

Iran strongly opposed the suggestion and Mr Araghchi said an attempt to change the name would reflect "hostile intent towards Iran and its people".

With reporting from agencies

Updated: May 10, 2025, 10:36 AM