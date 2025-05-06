Syria's Al Shara to meet Macron in France on first European trip

Syrian leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/04/al-shara-calls-for-israeli-withdrawal-from-syria-at-arab-league-summit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/04/al-shara-calls-for-israeli-withdrawal-from-syria-at-arab-league-summit/">Ahmad Al Shara</a> will meet French President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmanuel-macron/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmanuel-macron/">Emmanuel Macron</a> in Paris on Wednesday in his first trip to Europe, as he struggles to keep a lid on sectarian violence while meeting foreign demands for an inclusive society. The French presidency said on Tuesday that Mr Macron will reaffirm France's support for the construction of a “free, stable and sovereign Syria that respects all the components of the Syrian society”. “This meeting is part of France's historic commitment to the Syrian people who aspire to peace and democracy,” it added. The French presidency said Mr Macron would emphasise “his demands on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syrian </a>government, primarily the stabilisation of the region, including Lebanon, and the fight against terrorism”. Mr Al Shara received an invitation in February from Mr Macron to visit France in the “coming weeks”. In March Mr Macron repeated the offer but made it conditional on the formation of an inclusive Syrian government representing “all components of civil society”. He described his initial negotiations with Syria's new leaders as “positive”. France was one of the first European countries to send its Foreign Minister to Damascus after the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad last December, who was overthrown by rebels led by Mr Al Shara. Paris has since been working on reopening its embassy, which was shut in 2012 as many western states cut off ties with Mr Al Assad over his brutal repression of anti-government protests. <i>The National</i> understands that France is ready to announce that its new ambassador to Syria will be Jean-Baptiste Faivre, an Arabic-speaking diplomat who this week ended his mandate as ambassador to Qatar. Mr Al Shara's new government has pledged to build a multi-confessional, multi-ethnic Syria where all religious groups are protected. The country's economy has been devastated by 13 years of civil war under Mr Al Assad. Foreign powers have expressed willingness to lift sanctions that were imposed under the former regime but have made this conditional on the government fulfilling its pledges for inclusivity. While Mr Al Shara has promised to protect minorities, Syria has been rocked by sectarian violence in recent weeks that has seen more than 1,700 people killed. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/mayor-of-predominantly-druze-syrian-town-of-sahnaya-and-son-shot-dead-amid-escalating-sectarian-violence/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/mayor-of-predominantly-druze-syrian-town-of-sahnaya-and-son-shot-dead-amid-escalating-sectarian-violence/">clashes</a> have raised doubts about the government's ability to control extremists in its ranks. Since Mr Al Assad's overthrow, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/israel-strikes-near-damascus-presidential-palace-after-druze-violence/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/israel-strikes-near-damascus-presidential-palace-after-druze-violence/">Israel</a> has also launched hundreds of air strikes on Syria, including one near the presidential palace in Damascus on Friday. Israel has repeatedly said its troops stand ready to protect Syria's Druze minority and said the strike near the palace was intended to send a “clear message” to the new rulers. Dozens of Druze have been killed in Syria's recent sectarian violence. About 150,000 Druze live in neighbouring Israel where they are subject to mandatory military service. As a result, maintaining a strong relationship with the <a href="https://who%20are%20the%20druze%20and%20why%20is%20this%20minority%20group%20in%20the%20headlines/?" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://Who are the Druze and why is this minority group in the headlines?">Druze community</a> has been a priority for Israeli governments. Mr Al Shara's trip to France is part of wider efforts by the new government to reach out to foreign powers and reestablish Syria on the world stage as it seeks finances and expertise to rebuild the economy. Last week Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani spoke with US State Department officials in New York, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/30/syrias-foreign-minister-meets-us-officials-in-new-york-for-first-time/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/30/syrias-foreign-minister-meets-us-officials-in-new-york-for-first-time/">first time </a>US officials and Mr Al Shibani have met in the US. The meeting came after Mr Al Shibani <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/video/KORR6khh/new-syrian-flag-raised-at-the-un/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/video/KORR6khh/new-syrian-flag-raised-at-the-un/">raised Syria’s new flag </a>at the UN. Just days before, Saudi Arabia and Qatar said they would settle <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/27/saudi-arabia-and-qatar-agree-to-pay-syrias-world-bank-debt/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/27/saudi-arabia-and-qatar-agree-to-pay-syrias-world-bank-debt/">Syria’s World Bank debts</a> of about $15 million. Last Friday, Britain lifted a tranche of sanctions including those imposed on Syria's defence, financial and energy sectors.