Members of the clergy hold mass for late Pope Francis at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City on April 21, 2025. AFP
Members of the clergy hold mass for late Pope Francis at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City on April 21, 2025. AFP

Opinion

Comment

Pope Leo's opportunity to give hope to Middle East's war-weary Christians

Janine di Giovanni is executive director at The Reckoning Project and a columnist for The National

May 09, 2025