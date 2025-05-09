Pope Leo XIV will connect with Middle East 'church of migrants', says bishop

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV has been warmly welcomed in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/">the UAE</a>, with Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, offering a message of congratulations. Bishop Martinelli called on all Catholics in the region to join in a special Mass on Saturday and to pray for goodwill towards the new pontiff, who succeeds Pope Francis, who died in April aged 88. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the 267th pope on Thursday, becoming the first American to assume the role as head of the Roman Catholic Church. On Thursday, shortly after white smoke rose from a chimney on the Sistine Chapel, signalling the end of the conclave to appoint a successor to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/">Pope Francis</a>, the bells of St Peter’s Basilica rang out. After the Vatican’s announcement, Bishop Martinelli called for support for the new pope as an “instrument of peace”. "It is hoped that Pope Leo’s ministry will be a sign of unity and hope for the church and for all humanity, and an instrument of peace,” Bishop Martinelli said in a statement. “We commit ourselves to pray for our new pope and express our filial obedience to him." The bishop invited all the faithful of the region to join in prayer for the new pontiff and said his name will once again be mentioned in the Eucharistic Prayer after 20 days. Pope Leo XIV was born in Chicago and later served as a bishop in South America, particularly in Peru. In his first message to worshippers, he spoke of “a missionary church, a church that builds bridges and fosters dialogue, always open to welcome with open arms all those in need of our charity, our presence, our dialogue and our love". He served as prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine from 2001 to 2013. He was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2023 and was later appointed prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. “We want to be a synodal church, a church that walks together, a church that always seeks peace, that always seeks charity, that always seeks to draw near especially to those who suffer,” he said before giving the solemn blessing. In his full statement, Bishop Martinelli said the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia would join all Catholics in rejoicing in the election of the new pope, adding that worshippers in the Middle East would connect with the pontiff. “As the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia, a church of migrants, made up of faithful from many nations, languages and rites, we commit ourselves to pray for our new pope and express our filial obedience to him,” he said. “May he guide the people of God with humility and love and strengthen his brothers and sisters in the faith.” A special Mass took place in Abu Dhabi on Friday morning at St Joseph's Cathedral to celebrate the appointment of Pope Leo XIV. Dubai resident Cherylann D’Abreo, from India, expressed her hope after the election of the new pope, emphasising the importance of fostering peace and offering compassion to the less fortunate. “My personal hope is that he brings more peace and connects with the poor and needy,” Ms D’Abreo said. The pontiff can also help to inspire others by leading with humility, she added. “If he leads by example, this will encourage us all to look at him and try to follow his humbleness,” she said.