The UAE Armed Forces are a symbol of unity and resolve

Throughout history, there are milestones that pave the way for new directions and decisions that shape the future of nations, their identity, and their standing among others. On this day in 1976, the decision to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/05/armed-forces-unification-day/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/05/armed-forces-unification-day/">unify the UAE Armed Forces</a> marked a pivotal moment, embodying the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and of his fellow leaders. They believed that unity creates strength, and that security and stability are foundational to the nation’s growth and leadership. This move heralded a new phase of power and stability, as the UAE established the bedrock for a national military capable of protecting the country’s interests. Today, 49 years after that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/05/uae-leaders-mark-armed-forces-unification-day/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/05/uae-leaders-mark-armed-forces-unification-day/">historic transformation</a>, the armed forces stand tall as a model of strength, discipline and professionalism, and a pillar of support for the national development journey. They are now a regional and global force, with high levels of readiness, technological advancement, and leadership in developing defence and security capabilities. In a world where power dynamics are shifting, and both conventional and non-conventional threats are on the rise, the armed forces have proved to be a comprehensive defence system capable of keeping pace with military and technological developments and responding to challenges. Their vision extends beyond merely defending the country’s borders, having built a deterrent force that ensures regional security and contributes to international stability. This achievement would not have been possible without continuous investment in human and technological capabilities. The UAE understood from the outset that building a strong force does not rely solely on having the latest equipment and systems, but also on developing minds, training personnel and instilling a culture of military innovation. This <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/armed-forces-have-lessons-for-others-1.69057" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/armed-forces-have-lessons-for-others-1.69057">forward-looking vision</a> has positioned the armed forces at the forefront, making it a model to follow in the integration of human resources and modern technologies. Stemming from this vision, the role of Tawazun Council is crucial as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/tawazun-saab-partnership-to-boost-high-tech-jobs-in-the-uae-1.1245962" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/tawazun-saab-partnership-to-boost-high-tech-jobs-in-the-uae-1.1245962">strategic partner</a> in enabling the armed forces to achieve their goals. By supporting the growth of an integrated defence ecosystem, Tawazun contributes to enhancing technological self-dependence, fostering innovation and facilitating knowledge transfer. Developing an advanced defence industrial base has become a strategic necessity to ensure that the armed forces are continuously equipped with the latest solutions and systems. Tawazun’s commitment goes beyond providing the best defence solutions; it extends to sustaining an advanced national industry that contributes to the leadership’s futuristic vision. Investing in national talents, training and knowledge transfer are all central elements in our strategy to ensure that innovation and technology are the cornerstones of the national defence system. The progress of any country is not measured only by the size of its army, but by its ability to anticipate risks, adapt to challenges and craft advanced defence strategies. This is what distinguishes the UAE, which has successfully developed an integrated model of power that combines readiness, technological edge and strategic partnerships that enhance its position in the global security and defence system. The journey of the armed forces tells the story of a national success driven by determination, excellence and innovation. This is evident in their role in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/humanitarian-work-of-uae-armed-forces-in-focus-at-etihad-museum-1.699203" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/humanitarian-work-of-uae-armed-forces-in-focus-at-etihad-museum-1.699203">humanitarian and peacekeeping missions</a>, reflecting the UAE’s position as a force relied upon to enhance global security and stability. On this anniversary, we renew our resolve to continue on the path of excellence and leadership, believing that our strength lies in our unity and that our future is based on our rich heritage and strong will. We reaffirm our commitment and loyalty to our leadership and express our highest pride and appreciation for all the servicemen, who have dedicated themselves to protecting the nation and defending its achievements. We also stress our commitment to continuing our support to the armed forces.