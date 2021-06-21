Tawazun-Saab partnership to boost high-tech jobs in the UAE

Tie-up between Abu Dhabi's Tawazun and Sweden's defence company Saab will develop local skills

Saab's building at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi. The Swedish defence firm's partnership with Tawazun is boosting high-tech jobs in the UAE. Courtesy: Saab.
Saab's building at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi. The Swedish defence firm's partnership with Tawazun is boosting high-tech jobs in the UAE. Courtesy: Saab.

A partnership between Abu Dhabi's Tawazun Economic Council and Saab will see the Swedish defence company grow its local operations and create more high-tech jobs in the UAE.

The strategic tie-up will cultivate key technologies in the UAE through the development of local skills and capabilities, Tawazun said in a statement on Monday.

"The business plan that Saab is following also reflects Tawazun’s commitment to the development of the defence and security industry," Matar Al Romaithi, chief executive of the economic development unit at Tawazun, said. "It is through partnerships such as this that we can continue to develop and build up our critical technical capabilities and our national competencies and skills, fortifying the contribution to the UAE.”

The council is a state body tasked with driving economic growth and the development of the UAE’s defence and security industries. It initiated the "landed company" concept in 2018, whereby foreign defence firms have been able to establish a wholly self-owned subsidiary in the UAE to fully engage with the defence and security industry. Saab became a landed company in 2019, agreeing with Tawazun on a business plan for its Abu Dhabi operations.

Read More

Swiss plane maker Pilatus said it seeks to build on its 30-year relationship with the UAE. Strata. Tawazun to manage procurement process of UAE Armed Forces and Abu Dhabi Police

Strata wins more work packages with Swiss plane maker Pilatus

"Hand-in-hand, we are looking forward to putting our research and development efforts into new areas to support the UAE’s ambition of building its defence and security industry and ecosystem," Anna-Karin Rosén, managing director of Saab, said.

Saab is also collaborating with Tawazun on training and development initiatives to help grow Emirati talent in the industry, she said.

The Swedish defence firm is working with local academia as it seeks to invest in research and development, according to the statement.

It is also working with Tawazun on the Sustain & Enhance Emiratisation in Defence & Security (SEEDS) programme, which provides opportunities for students at three Emirati universities and one technical college studying engineering or computer science.

Zaal Al Mansoori, executive director of industrial development at Tawazun, said that Saab will supply valuable internships that will lead to future employment, benefitting both the company and the UAE's defence and security industry.

Published: June 21, 2021 05:26 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
An Iraqi worker is seen during the reconstruction of the "Al Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul’s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. AFP

Four years after ISIS, reconstruction of Mosul sites remains a priority

Iraq
Regent's flagship seaglider vehicle aims to safely transport commercial passengers by 2025. Courtesy Regent

Why commuting in a flying ferry between Abu Dhabi and Dubai might one day be possible

Travel
The new Land Cruiser 300 with Abu Dhabi Police signage. Photo: Al Futtaim

Dubai and Abu Dhabi police forces get Toyota's 2022 Land Cruiser

Transport
Pupils in public schools will return to in-person classes in the next academic year. Wam

UAE public schools to return to in-person classes for next academic year as majority of staff vaccinated

Education
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast