The Antarctic cruise that exposed a chasm in Iranian politics

Iran's Tasnim News Agency released a picture of Shahram Dabiri, right, during his holiday to Antarctica. Travelling to the far Southern Hemisphere through a number of countries for an exotic experience over the Nowruz season has been seen as an extravagance for the doctor-turned official. Tasnim News Agency

Iran's Tasnim News Agency released a picture of Shahram Dabiri, right, during his holiday to Antarctica. Travelling to the far Southern Hemisphere through a number of countries for an exotic experienc Show more