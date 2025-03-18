A member of the Syrian security forces stands guard as crowds gather to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the uprising against Syria's former president Bashar Al Assad in Homs on Saturday. With the formation of a new government in Damascus, the country now faces an unprecedented opportunity for real change. AFP
A member of the Syrian security forces stands guard as crowds gather to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the uprising against Syria's former president Bashar Al Assad in Homs on Saturday. With the Show more

Opinion

Comment

Syria’s new government is trying - but it needs help

Janine di Giovanni is executive director at The Reckoning Project and a columnist for The National

March 17, 2025