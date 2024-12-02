The UAE will remain a beacon of progress for generations to come

As we mark Eid Al Etihad, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/29/national-day-2024-when-holiday/" target="_blank">UAE’s 53rd National Day</a>, it is a moment to reflect with gratitude and humility on the remarkable progress our nation has made. From modest beginnings, the UAE has grown into a global hub for innovation, proving that with vision, determination and unity, great achievements are possible. At the heart of this transformation lies the ambition of our leadership. Guided by the foresight of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and strengthened by the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed, we have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2021/11/27/uae-at-50-emirates-strong-economic-base-will-help-chart-course-of-the-future/" target="_blank">embraced the future</a> with determination. Our leaders’ unwavering commitment to building a knowledge-based economy is evident in the rapidly evolving research and development ecosystem that fortifies the nation’s progress. The UAE’s emphasis on R&D is not merely about keeping pace with global advancements; it is about defining them. Through institutions such as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/abu-dhabi-s-new-advanced-technology-research-council-approves-seven-r-d-priorities-1.1065354" target="_blank">Advanced Technology Research Council</a>, the Technology Innovation Institute, Aspire, VentureOne and Edge, we are fostering groundbreaking solutions that address global challenges while securing our technological sovereignty. This is a decisive step in ensuring that the UAE is not just a consumer of innovation but a creator of transformative technologies. However, technology alone is not enough; it is people who bring innovation to life. Nurturing homegrown talent remains an integral part of our strategy. Across our universities, research centres and innovation hubs, we are empowering Emiratis to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/06/19/majority-of-uae-professionals-optimistic-about-future-of-work/" target="_blank">dream big and lead boldly</a>. At the same time, we recognise the value of attracting the world’s brightest minds to our shores. By building an ecosystem where the best ideas thrive – irrespective of where they originate – we are creating a melting pot of creativity, collaboration and excellence. Our efforts to develop sovereign technologies are fuelled by a strong sense of responsibility. In sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum, energy and space, the UAE is setting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/28/dubai-approves-204m-for-next-phase-of-rd-programme-to-boost-innovation-economy/" target="_blank">new benchmarks for innovation</a>. These advancements are not just tools for economic growth; they are our contributions to a better, more sustainable world. The journey ahead is as inspiring as it is challenging. To sustain this momentum, we must continue to invest in education, promote <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/01/18/uae-issues-new-decree-to-regulate-public-private-sector-partnerships/" target="_blank">public-private partnerships</a> and build a culture of curiosity and resilience. By doing so, we ensure that the UAE remains a beacon of progress for generations to come. On Eid Al Etihad, let us celebrate not just the achievements of our past but also the limitless potential of our future. Together, as one nation, we are redefining the boundaries of what is possible and inspiring the world to follow in our footsteps. May the UAE continue to soar to greater heights, driven by innovation, unity and the enduring spirit of its people.