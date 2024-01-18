UAE issues new decree to regulate public-private sector partnerships

The Ministry of Finance has issued a new decree to regulate public-private partnerships in the UAE, aimed at boosting private sector investment in federal government projects.

The Federal Decree-Law No 12 of 2023 applies to any partnership project that is proposed by a federal entity and wholly or partially funded by the private sector, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The law came into force on December 1.

“The law aims to encourage the private sector to participate in developmental and strategic projects, increase investment in federal government projects of social and economic value, and enable the government to efficiently implement strategic projects,” the ministry said.

The government also hopes to benefit from financial and administrative expertise, technical knowledge and technology solutions available to the private sector, it added.

Other objectives include accelerating the implementation of projects that offer “an added value for public funds”, as well as “minimise financial and operational risks on the government”.

Transforming the management of some infrastructure projects and public services and enhancing the competitiveness of projects in local, regional and global markets also form part of the new law.

The UAE is working to boost the contribution of the private sector to the overall growth of the economy.

As part of Operation 300bn, the UAE launched the National In-Country Value programme, which aims to boost the private sector’s participation in the economy, diversify output and localise critical parts of the supply chain.

Operation 300bn focuses on increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP to Dh300 billion ($81.68 billion) by 2031 – up from Dh133 billion in 2021.

The new regulation on public-private sector partnerships also specifies exemptions. These include partnership contracts that were entered into before the law’s enforcement date, the statement said.

Other exemptions include projects the value of which is less than the limit specified in the Partnership Projects Manual, public asset and service privatisation projects, as well as supply and procurement contracts related to national security specified in the manual.

It also extends to federal entities, sectors, and projects that are exempt as per UAE Cabinet decisions.