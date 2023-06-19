Majority of UAE professionals optimistic about future of work

A vast majority of professionals in the UAE – 91 per cent – are optimistic about their future success in the workplace, saying they have the skills to adapt to the evolving job market over the next decade, a survey by jobs portal Bayt.com and market research company YouGov has found.

Creative thinking (91 per cent), technology and computer skills (88 per cent) and time management (88 per cent) are the top skills expected to be more important for Mena employees in 10 years, Bayt.com and YouGov said on Monday.

“The findings of this survey reflect the positive outlook of the workforce and highlight the importance of both technical and soft skills in the future,” said Ola Haddad, director of human resources at Bayt.com.

The survey polled 2,123 people from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon and other Mena countries between March 9 and March 30.

The UAE jobs market has made a strong recovery from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, boosted by the government’s fiscal and monetary measures.

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, has undertaken a number of economic, legal and social reforms to strengthen its business environment, increase foreign direct investment, attract skilled workers with new visas and provide incentives to companies to set up or expand their operations.

It has also introduced an unemployment insurance programme, which came into effect on January 1.

Earlier this month, a survey by PageGroup, the parent company of recruitment consultancy Michael Page, found that 68 per cent of white-collar professionals in the UAE are active job seekers.

A further 27 per cent are undecided about looking for a job but are waiting for the economy to improve or for the right opportunity to arise, the PageGroup survey found.

The need for a well-rounded skill set in the future workforce emphasises the value of interpersonal abilities alongside technical expertise, the Bayt.com and YouGov survey said.

Ninety-eight per cent of respondents to the survey said time management was the top skill considered important today, while 98 per cent said communication was key for success.

However, 52 per cent believe that in 10 years from now, both technical and soft skills will be equally important.

More than 60 per cent of respondents said technological factors will play a significant role in the changing nature of work, underscoring the need for professionals to stay updated on emerging technologies and continuously developing their digital skills, the survey said.

Meanwhile, respondents also believe that demand for doctors and physicians (71 per cent), heads of departments (71 per cent) and nurses (70 per cent) is likely to increase in the future.

There will also be increased demand for data analysts, designers, biomedical engineers, network administrators, project managers and industrial engineers, the survey found.

“Technology and the job market are constantly changing, and this survey helps us understand the expectations and concerns of professionals in the Mena region,” Zafar Shah, research director at YouGov, said.

“The results indicate that the demand for specific skills will continue to grow and employers must adapt to these changes.”

