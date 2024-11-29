UAE's National Day shows how culture can unite an increasingly fragmented world

As the UAE celebrates its 53rd <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/22/national-day-holidays/" target="_blank">National Day</a> with a major festival held against the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/jebel-hafeet-named-one-of-the-world-s-most-picturesque-road-trip-routes-1.1247282" target="_blank">majestic backdrop</a> of Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain – a city steeped in history and home to 5,000-year-old tomb structures marking the dawn of the Bronze Age – the nation reflects on more than five decades of extraordinary progress and innovation. Guided by forward-looking leadership, the UAE has masterfully woven its ambitions into a profound respect for its rich heritage and enduring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/04/al-razfa-uae-culture-tradition/" target="_blank">traditions</a>. This seamless balance between honouring the past and embracing the future has been the cornerstone of the country’s stability and success. National Day is a time for joyous cultural celebrations that highlight the pride and identity of the Emirati people. Yet, culture in the UAE extends far beyond annual festivities – it permeates daily life, shaping the collective consciousness and values of the nation. Thanks to the foresight of its leadership, the UAE has established <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/11/18/sheikh-zayed-festival-2023-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">festivals</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/27/etihad-museum-grant-emirati-history-culture/" target="_blank">museums</a>, educational initiatives and institutions that preserve and celebrate its cultural heritage. Rooted in Bedouin and Islamic traditions, practices such as falconry, pearl diving, poetry, weaving, camel racing, the improvised poetry of Al-Taghrooda, Arabic coffee, calligraphy and Al Ayyala are not merely relics of the past but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/04/18/from-falconry-to-sadu-the-uae-has-12-traditions-on-unescos-intangible-heritage-lists/" target="_blank">vibrant elements</a> of contemporary life, inspiring the nation as it advances toward its future. The UAE’s approach to development, in which culture plays a central role, extends naturally to the broader region and the world. The Emirates has positioned itself as a beacon of cultural exchange, showing how reciprocity, dialogue and mutual understanding can strengthen bonds among nations. Efforts to promote Arabic art, literature, music and traditional practices reflect the UAE’s philosophy of balancing heritage with innovation. By fostering spaces where Arab and international artists, writers, educators and performers can <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/" target="_blank">thrive</a>, the Emirates ensures that the narratives and traditions of the Arab world are preserved, celebrated and passed on to future generations. In doing so, the nation acts as both a microcosm of and a catalyst for an Arab cultural renaissance. The UAE’s cultural initiatives also serve a larger purpose by attracting global attention and acting as a meeting point for the diverse communities residing in and visiting the country. For the region, the UAE is a torchbearer, illuminating the richness and diversity of Arab culture to the world. On an international scale, it functions as a bridge between civilizations, fostering recognition and pride in Arab heritage and identity. This role as a cultural mediator, connecting East and West, tradition and modernity, is exemplified through the UAE’s world-class cultural and educational institutions. Venues like Louvre Abu Dhabi – a symbol of global co-operation and a testament to the shared narratives of humanity – epitomise this mission. The Abrahamic Family House, with its focus on fostering peace, tolerance and coexistence, further underscores the UAE’s commitment to cross-cultural dialogue. Together, these initiatives make the UAE a fertile ground for cultural exchange, demonstrating how diversity and mutual understanding can lead to resilience and shared progress. At the heart of the UAE’s national identity lies a unique capacity to embrace and celebrate diversity. This ethos stems from a deeply humanitarian philosophy, rooted in harmony, generosity and respect for all peoples – a philosophy championed by the nation’s leaders and intrinsic to the Emirati character. This inclusivity has practical benefits, underpinning the UAE’s historical trading legacy and supporting its modern multicultural landscape. The result is a society that can be likened to an intricate mosaic, a richly detailed tapestry or a complex melody, where every piece contributes to the greater whole. This deeply humanitarian Emirati philosophy has informed our approach to diplomacy. Our international relations seek dialogue, the prevention and resolution of conflict, as well as co-operation between nations. We seek to articulate what is humane, and what leads to human well-being. In this context, culture is a coherent and useful tool because cultural exchange not only expresses and reminds us of the heights of human endeavour, it leads to dialogue, mutual understanding, reciprocity and respect. In an often-divided world, culture serves as a reminder of what unites us as humans. Culture connects. It is no coincidence that culture is central to Emirati identity, development, and diplomacy. The UAE’s rise as a cultural powerhouse is a testament to decades of leadership that has recognised the vital role of culture in shaping a nation’s destiny. Through its celebration of national heritage, the UAE inspires local pride, strengthens community bonds and nurtures future generations. At the same time, its international cultural outreach builds bridges that foster mutual understanding and co-operation on a global scale. In preserving its heritage while embracing global diversity, the UAE has become a shining example of how culture can unite in an increasingly fragmented world. The Emirates are not only a cultural hub for the Arab world but also a bridge for humanity, demonstrating the transformative power of culture in connecting people and building a brighter future.