UAE schools celebrate Emirati values on Flag Day

Schools across the UAE were transformed into a sea of white, green, red and black in celebration of the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/01/flag-day-2024-colours/" target="_blank">Flag Day</a> on Friday. The annual occasion served as an opportunity to educate tens of thousands of pupils about Emirati values and identity as the national flag was raised high. The British International School Abu Dhabi used the event to deepen understanding of UAE culture among its 3,300 pupils, one in five of which is Emirati. “Flag Day is really important for us as it helps us reinforce the values of the nation," said Alan Cocker, principal at British International School Abu Dhabi. “We see it as a symbol of identity and as a chance to reunite our community." The school asked pupils to gather on the playground and will give them small flags, with "Emirati pupils invited to dress in national dress as a mark of respect". “We will remind pupils and teach them about the value of the flag, how [it] was created and what the colours represent," the school said. The banner occasion was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to commemorate the accession of the late President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/05/18/sheikh-khalifas-medical-legacy-transformed-uaes-cancer-care/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khalifa</a> in 2004 and has become a staple of the UAE calendar in the years since. It is typically marked on November 3, but with the date falling on a Sunday this year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/30/sheikh-mohammed-flag-day/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed</a> has called on the public to fly the flag in unison at 11am on Friday to ensure as many people as possible can show their support. At Gems Wesgreen International School Sharjah, pupils and staff will come together for a flag-raising ceremony on Monday. “In our [Ministry of Education] lessons, our pupils will learn about the history and significance of the UAE flag,” said school principal James McDonald. Pupils are invited to wear the colours of the flag to school and their parent ambassador group will be on site to welcome pupils and hand out mini flags. “Promoting Emirati national identity is crucial as it helps foster a sense of pride and unity among citizens," Mr McDonald said. "It strengthens the community by highlighting shared traditions and history, which in turn contributes to national cohesion and solidarity." <b>Explainer: </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/01/flag-day-2024-colours/" target="_blank"><b>Why does the UAE celebrate Flag Day and what do the colours stand for?</b></a>