Sheikh Mohammed calls on UAE ministries to raise national flag on Friday

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, has called on ministries and institutions across the nation to raise the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> flag at 11am on Friday. This will be done in the lead up to Flag Day, which will be officially marked on Sunday, November 3, this year. “Brothers and sisters, as we are accustomed to every year, we celebrate Flag Day. We celebrate the flag of the nation,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. “We celebrate the symbol of our country, the secret of our strength, and the source of our pride: the flag of the United Arab Emirates.” “We call on all ministries and institutions in the country to raise the UAE flag on November 1 of this year at 11am,” he added. The banner occasion, observed on November 3 each year, was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed to commemorate the accession of the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2004. The flag’s four colours – known as the pan-Arab colours – each represent a different attribute. White stands for good deeds and generosity, green for growth and prosperity, black for strength, resilience and courage and red embodies the sacrifices made by previous generations of Emiratis in defence of the nation. The UAE has strict rules in place for the display of the UAE flag periodically updated and distributed by authorities. The Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority has a <a href="https://u.ae/-/media/Documents-2nd-half-2023/NPO_UAEFLAG_Updated_12OCT23.pdf" target="_blank">detailed guidebook</a> available online on how to display the flag indoors and outdoors, and what is prohibited. Here are some of the rules in place to preserve the integrity of the national flag: