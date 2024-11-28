Dubai approves $204m for next phase of R&D programme to boost innovation economy

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/29/dubai-unveils-largest-ever-budget-for-next-three-years-with-spending-of-74bn/" target="_blank">Dubai government</a> has launched the next phase of its research, development, and innovation programme, allocating Dh750 million ($204.2 million) over three years to place the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/26/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-sets-out-national-vision-for-economic-development/" target="_blank">emirate</a> as a global centre for knowledge and innovation. By 2033, the initiative, overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, aims to add Dh20 billion a year to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/10/dubais-economy-grows-33-in-second-quarter-as-tourism-and-technology-sectors-boom/" target="_blank">Dubai’s economy</a>, create 120,000 jobs and support 600 start-ups. Over the next three years, the programme will strengthen partnerships with global universities and research centres, increase private-sector R&D spending to 50 per cent of the total investment, and raise the innovation sector’s gross domestic product contribution to 2.5 per cent. It also includes the establishment of the Institute for Future Research to foster collaboration with international academic and research institutions. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, approved the initiative during a meeting of the Executive Council of Dubai on Thursday. He highlighted its alignment with Dubai’s long-term vision of sustainability and economic diversification, emphasising the emirate’s goal to lead globally in innovation and future readiness. “The Dubai government continues to reinforce the emirate’s status as a global hub for innovation, development, sustainability, resilience, and future readiness,” Sheikh Hamdan said. Last month, Dubai unveiled its largest government budget for 2025-2027, with spending of Dh272 billion ($74 billion) that is designed to meet the emirate's future economic strategy. In 2025 alone, expenditure is pegged at Dh86.26 billion, with nearly half – 46 per cent – to be spent on infrastructure, including roads, bridges, transport systems and renewable energy plants. Dubai also launched three new strategies focused on food security, resilience and judicial reform, further strengthening the emirate’s position as a global leader in sustainability, preparedness and governance, Dubai Government Media Office said in a statement on Thursday. The Dubai Food Security Strategy, led by Dubai Municipality and implemented by the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, emphasises sustainability across the food supply chain. With 20 strategic projects valued at Dh164 million, the plan aims to reduce annual food waste and loss by 2 per cent, increase high-tech agricultural projects by 15 per cent, and raise community awareness of food security to 90 per cent. The Dubai Resilience Strategy offers a framework to enhance the emirate’s readiness for future challenges. Overseen by the Supreme Committee of Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, it focuses on five pillars: meeting essential needs; protecting communities; fostering economic resilience; fortifying infrastructure; and ensuring strong governance. "Our goal is to establish a global benchmark for readiness, responsiveness and resilience across all areas, including the community, economy, infrastructure and government," Sheikh Hamdan said. Meanwhile, the Criminal Judgments Implementation System, developed by Dubai Public Prosecution, aims to boost judicial efficiency. Using advanced technology, the system aims to quicken litigation processes, modernise legislation for greater adaptability, and strengthen public trust in the judicial system. Some of the key features include smart fines through digital platforms, alternative penalties such as community service, and incentivised early compliance with judgments.