US Vice President Kamala Harris and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a in Washington in July. AFP
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a in Washington in July. AFP

Opinion

Comment

A Harris election win could hinge on Biden's last-ditch peace effort in Gaza

Raghida Dergham is the founder and executive chairwoman of the Beirut Institute, and a columnist for The National

October 27, 2024