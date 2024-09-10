A girl holds a placard as activists demonstrate against female child marriages, in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad on July 28. AFP
A girl holds a placard as activists demonstrate against female child marriages, in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad on July 28. AFP

Opinion

Comment

Changes to a law affecting Iraqi society are on hold for now – that's a good thing

Zaid Al-Ali
Zaid Al-Ali
Zaid Al-Ali is a constitutional scholar and the author of ‘Arab Constitutionalism: The Coming Revolution’

September 10, 2024