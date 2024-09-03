Iraq's parliament debates child marriage law amid strong public opposition

Iraq's parliament is pushing ahead an amendment to the nation’s Personal Status Law that, if passed, would allow marriage for girls as young as nine.

The proposed amendments, supported by Islamist parties inside the parliament, would legalise child marriage and give religious authorities a say in governing marriage and inheritance matters. It would also strip Iraqi women of many of their divorce and inheritance rights.

“We will not be part of a parliament session in which a law that legalises minors marriage, strips the rights of the mothers and increases the sectarian divisions in the society, to be passed,” lawmaker Noor Nafea Al Jilaihawi wrote on X. She called on the lawmakers “who believe in the importance of the family and the necessity of preserving it not to attend the session in order not to pass the second reading”.

Critics say that the amendments would further cement sectarianism in Iraq as they allow couples to choose between the provisions of the Personal Status Law or the provisions of specific Islamic schools of jurisprudence. If couples are from two different sects, the school followed by the husband’s sect would apply.

The proposed amendments have been faced with widespread demonstrations and debate in the country between pro-civil rights Iraqis and the religious institutions, which have gained more power over the past two decades.

In a public-opinion poll, which was conducted by Iraq Polling Team NGO this month, more than 73 per cent of Iraqis expressed “strong opposition” to the amendments to the current Personal Status Law that has been in place since 1959. In contrast, only about 24 per cent of those surveyed expressed strong support for the changes, while about 3 per cent remained indifferent.

