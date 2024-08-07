Activists demonstrate against female child marriages in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad on July 28, 2024, amid parliamentary discussion over a proposed amendment to the Iraqi Personal Status Law. AFP
'Degrading' draft bill that could legalise child marriage causes outcry in Iraq
Parliament passed first reading of proposed amendments to the most protective law for women's rights in the region