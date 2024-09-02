Iraq sets curfew for first census in 27 years

Iraq has renewed its commitment to hold a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/iraq-s-population-tops-40-million-for-the-first-time-1.1145024" target="_blank">national census</a> in November, its first in 27 years, with signs of stability returning to a country ravaged by decades of war. A curfew will be imposed in all provinces on November 20 and 21 to count the number of people in the country, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/22/iraq-and-saudi-arabia-discuss-bilateral-relations-and-regional-developments/" target="_blank">Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani</a> said in a statement. Security concerns and political infighting has led to the census being put off several times since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/12/09/hiding-saddam-hussein-film-red-sea-festival/" target="_blank">Saddam Hussein’s</a> regime. Holding a census became one of the government's priorities when Mr Al Sudani took office in October 2022, and its was pencilled in for November 20 and 21 this year. On Sunday, he chaired a meeting of the Higher Council for Population to ensure preparations were on track. Post-2003, plans for a national census were mooted to aid development and settle claims for rights on assets such as land, resources, or shares in government. Political wrangling, a deteriorating security situation, lack of funds and the coronavirus pandemic proved to be obstacles. Iraq's last census was in 1997 but did not include the northern autonomous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/24/sheikh-mohamed-receives-president-of-iraqs-semi-autonomous-kurdish-region/" target="_blank">Kurdish region</a>, which had acquired international protection after the Iraqi army was driven out of Kuwait in 1991. However, the headcount in November will include the governorates of the Kurdistan region. During the national census hiatus, the Central Organisation for Statistics and Information Technology has been conducting the counting. The population stands at an estimated 43 million, based mainly on the annual birth rate that has been between 850,000 and 1 million a year. Authorities have teamed up with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) for the coming census. The count will play "a crucial role in equipping Iraq with accurate demographic information, facilitating effective policymaking and promoting inclusive growth", AFP quoted UNFPA as saying.