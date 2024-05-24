Sheikh Mohamed receives President of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region

President Sheikh Mohamed received Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Iraq Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Barzani discussed the relationship between the UAE and Iraq during the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.

"They explored ways to enhance co-operation with the aim of benefiting both nations and helping to advance their shared aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity," Wam reported, stating there was an emphasis on the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak, president of the UAE Football Association, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.