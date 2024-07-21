Hodeidah, Yemen, on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The Israeli army says it struck the Houthi rebels in western Yemen following a drone attack by the group in Tel Aviv. AP
Israel and Houthis clash over 1,800km distance with drones, missiles and air strikes
Israel's air strike against Hodeidah in Yemen would have posed a significant challenge, at the limit's of their jets' operational range