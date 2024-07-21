Israeli strikes on Yemen highlight critical role of Hodeidah port

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/01/live-israel-gaza-war-al-shifa/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Nestled on Yemen’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/16/yemens-houthi-militia-launches-attacks-on-two-commercial-ships-in-red-sea/" target="_blank">Red Sea</a> coast, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/07/us-uk-houthis-strikes-yemen-hodeidah/" target="_blank">Hodeidah</a> is more than merely a gateway for goods. The port, which was heavily bombed and put out of action on Saturday by Israeli air strikes, has been a lifeline for a country grappling with war, economic turmoil and one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises. As Yemen's principal port, Hodeidah has been crucial for the survival of millions of citizens, making it a focal point of humanitarian efforts and military conflict. Even before the war, it handled most imports in a country where 90 per cent of food had to be imported. But after Hodeidah was taken over by Iran-backed Houthi militias, Yemen's internationally recognised government has long accused the rebel movement of controlling the distribution of supplies from the port, deciding who benefits from foreign aid. A major element of contention in the Yemeni conflict has been the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/05/15/uk-pledges-140m-to-help-yemen-battle-one-of-the-worlds-worst-humanitarian-crises/" target="_blank">restrictions on the import of fuel and humanitarian goods into Yemen</a>, where millions of people are on the brink of famine. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/21/israel-yemen-houthi-attacks/" target="_blank">Israeli warplanes killed three people</a> in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Saturday, following the group's fatal drone attack in Tel Aviv. The strikes on the vital port, which triggered a raging fire and plumes of black smoke, were the first by Israel in Yemen, about 2,000km away. Its strategic importance is underscored by its location on key maritime routes connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Control of the port translates into significant influence over the Red Sea's maritime traffic, impacting global shipping routes. For Yemen, Hodeidah is a vital entry point for goods essential to both the local economy and regional trade. Economically, Hodeidah has also underpinned much of Yemen’s commercial activity. The port generates substantial revenue through tariffs and customs duty, critical for the country's fragile financial state. These inflows have historically supported government functions and public services, essential for maintaining a semblance of stability in a nation torn by conflict. Since the Yemeni Civil War erupted in 2015, control of Hodeidah port has been fiercely contested. Currently, it is under the control of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank">Houthi rebels</a>, who seized it from internationally recognised Yemeni government forces early in the conflict. This has provided the Houthis with significant leverage, allowing them to regulate the flow of goods and resources into Yemen. Both the ports of Hodeidah and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/saudi-led-coalition-strikes-houthi-targets-in-yemen-port-district-1.989846" target="_blank">Salif</a> on the Red Sea are controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition has said the Houthis use the ports as launching points for military operations. A peace deal was signed by Yemen's warring sides in Stockholm in 2018, aiming to keep the ports operational. However, air and sea access to Houthi-held areas is controlled by the coalition, which intervened at the request of the government in 2015 after it was ousted by the rebels. The port has been attacked numerous times, causing significant damage and disruption to operations, destroying infrastructure and delaying the delivery of much-needed aid and commercial goods, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Early last month, US and UK forces <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/07/us-uk-houthis-strikes-yemen-hodeidah/" target="_blank">carried out joint air strikes on Hodeidah's airport</a> and another attack was launched on the seaport of Salif to the north, in retaliation for the Houthis' targeting of shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The rebels first threatened to attack Israeli ships in October. The following month, the group seized control of a Japanese-operated ship near Hodeidah, holding crew members hostage. The UN has had a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/un-says-joint-observation-posts-established-in-hodeidah-1.927284" target="_blank">significant presence in Hodeidah</a>, primarily focused on monitoring and facilitating peace agreements and providing humanitarian assistance. Established in December 2018 by the Security Council, the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) was created to support the wider Stockholm Agreement between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels. Various UN agencies operate in Hodeidah to address the dire humanitarian needs exacerbated by the conflict. Key agencies involved include the World Food Programme, Unicef, the World Health Organisation, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and the Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs.