Israel on alert after strikes against Houthis in Yemen

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel was on high alert on Sunday with air raid sirens sounding in Eilat following Saturday's air strike on the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah in Yemen. Eilat has frequently been a target of Houthi cruise missiles, drones and ballistic missiles.

Both sides are now in an unprecedented exchange of fire after Israeli jets bombed fuel storage sites in Hodeidah.

Amid fears of the Israel-Gaza conflict spreading across the region, Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that it had no role in Saturday’s Israeli attack on Yemen.

Saudi Ministry of Defence spokesman Turki Al Malki said on Sunday that Riyadh “will not allow its airspace to be infiltrated by any party”.

The Israeli strikes followed a Houthi explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv in the early hours of Friday morning, killing a woman in her home and injuring four other people.

At least two people were killed and 80 injured in Israel’s counterstrike, the Houthis said.

On Sunday, Israel said it had shot down a Houthi missile.

Israeli leaders said retaliation would follow further Houthi attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hodeidah was a legitimate military target. “The port we attacked is not an innocent port,” he said. “It was used as an entry point for deadly weapons supplied to the Houthis by Iran.”

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also issued a statement directed at the Houthis but with an implicit threat against their backer Iran and Tehran's regional allies.

“The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required.”

“The fire that is currently burning in Hodeidah is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear,” he said.