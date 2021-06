Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi targets in Yemen port district

Girl gestures before boarding a United Nations plane which will carry her and other patients to Amman, Jordan in the first flight of a medical air bridge from Sanaa airport in Sanaa, Yemen A girl gestures before boarding a United Nations plane which will carry her and other patients to Amman, Jordan in the first flight of a medical air bridge from Sanaa airport in Sanaa, Yemen. Reuters (Reuters)

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen carried out an operation against Houthi targets in the country’s port district, Salif, on Saturday, Saudi state TV reported.

Citing the coalition, the broadcaster said that sites used to build drones and boats laden with explosives had been destroyed. The coalition claimed the sites, close to the port city of Hodeidah, posed a major threat to maritime shipping lines in the Red Sea’s Bab Al Mandeb strait.

Houthi-aligned Al Masirah TV also said late on Saturday that the coalition was carrying out strikes on the district of Salif, with no mention of casualties.

Recent weeks have seen significant Houthi advances in north Yemen as the rebels gained control of Al Hazam city, the capital of Al Jawf province, which borders Saudi Arabia. They also seized large swathes of Nehim district, near the rebel-held capital, Sanaa.

On Saturday, the UN's special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths visited Marib province, the internationally-recognised government's last northern stronghold and called for a ceasefire after days of bloody clashes between pro-government forces and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

His visit came after government troops began preparations for a major offensive to regain territory in the north. Mr Griffiths warned that large-scale conflict could erupt in the oil-rich Marib province if the two sides did not de-escalate with immediate effect.

“We will either silence the guns and resume the political process, or we will slip back into large-scale conflict and suffering that you have already seen here in Marib,” he said, adding that Yemen is at a critical juncture.

Results 4pm: Maiden; Dh165,000 (Dirt); 1,400m

Winner: Solar Shower; William Lee (jockey); Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 4.35pm: Handicap; Dh165,000 (D); 2,000m

Winner: Thaaqib; Antonio Fresu; Erwan Charpy. 5.10pm: Maiden; Dh165,000 (Turf); 1,800m

Winner: Bila Shak; Adrie de Vries; Fawzi Nass 5.45pm: Handicap; Dh175,000 (D); 1,200m

Winner: Beachcomber Bay; Richard Mullen; Satish Seemar 6.20pm: Handicap;​​​​​​​ Dh205,000 (T); 1,800m

Winner: Muzdawaj; Jim Crowley;​​​​​​​ Musabah Al Muhairi 6.55pm: Handicap;​​​​​​​ Dh185,000 (D); 1,600m

Winner: Mazeed; Tadhg O’Shea;​​​​​​​ Satish Seemar 7.30pm: Handicap; Dh205,000 (T); 1,200m

Winner: Riflescope; Tadhg O’Shea;​​​​​​​ Satish Seemar.

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Destroyer Director: Karyn Kusama Cast: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Sebastian Stan Rating: 3/5 UAE release: January 31

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

