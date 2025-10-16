Trump says he will meet Putin in Budapest as he switches focus to Russia-Ukraine war

President Donald Trump held a "very productive" phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday, and announced that the two will meet in Budapest to try to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said that a meeting of high-level advisers, headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, would take place next week. A date for his meeting with Mr Putin has not yet been set.

"President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," Mr Trump wrote. "I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation."

The call came as Mr Trump is set to host Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, as he considers providing Kyiv with long-range missiles and putting more sanctions on Russia. The US President has turned his attention to ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which is approaching its fourth year, on the heels of a fragile ceasefire agreement in the war in Gaza.

"Interestingly made a lot of progress today because of what took place in the Middle East," he said on Wednesday at the White House. "Only the deep thinking business people would understand that."

It will be Mr Zelenskyy's third visit to the White House since Mr Trump took office this year. The meeting is expected to focus on whether or not the US will agree to sell Ukraine Tomahawk cruise missiles – long-range weapons that would allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russian territory.

Mr Zelenskyy has long sought such weapons, arguing it was the only way to pressure Russian into ending the war. Mr Trump, in kind with his predecessor, Joe Biden, have worried that giving Ukraine long-range strike weapons capable of hitting deep into Russian territory could provoke a direct US–Russia confrontation.

Russia has warned that such transfers would be a “red line” and would raise the risk of confrontation with another nuclear power. Mr Zelenskyy is also expected to continue to urge the US to impose additional economic sanctions on Russia, something Mr Trump has so far been reluctant to agree to.

Mr Trump has had strained relations with Mr Zelenskyy in the past. He attacked the Ukrainian leader on his first visit in February, accusing him of being disrespectful and ungrateful to the US.

But last month, he said Ukraine can reclaim all the territory seized by Russia, in a turnaround on his position on the conflict. The shift came amid frustration with Mr Putin, whom he invited to a summit in Alaska in August that ended without a deal.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to stop buying oil from Russia. He said India would resume buying Russian oil after the war in Ukraine ends.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Copa del Rey Barcelona v Real Madrid

Semi-final, first leg

Wednesday (midnight UAE)

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

If you go The Flights Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Johannesburg from Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively. Economy return tickets cost from Dh2,650, including taxes.



The trip



Worldwide Motorhoming Holidays (worldwidemotorhomingholidays.co.uk) operates fly-drive motorhome holidays in eight destinations, including South Africa. Its 14-day Kruger and the Battlefields itinerary starts from Dh17,500, including campgrounds, excursions, unit hire and flights. Bobo Campers has a range of RVs for hire, including the 4-berth Discoverer 4 from Dh600 per day.

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5