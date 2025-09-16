Marco Rubio meets Qatar's Sheikh Tamim in effort to repair relations after Israeli attack

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, in Doha on Tuesday, a week after Israel launched an air strike against Hamas leaders in the city that caused anger across Gulf states.

Mr Rubio arrived in the Qatari capital after leaving Israel, where he expressed “unwavering support” for its pursuit of Hamas, despite the attack on Doha drawing international condemnation.

Qatar is a leading US ally in the Gulf and hosts the largest US airbase in the Middle East. While Washington says its alliance with Israel is ironclad, the US is seeking to repair the damage done to its relationship with Gulf states by the Israeli attack on Doha.

Before boarding a plane to Doha, Mr Rubio said Qatar and the US were close to finalising an enhanced defence co-operation agreement.

He said the US would ask Qatar to continue its work mediating between Israel and Hamas in an attempt to end the Gaza war.

Mr Rubio, who landed in Doha as Israel stepped up its offensive in Gaza, said he was pessimistic about a ceasefire deal but that Qatar was in a unique position to help.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives at Hamad International Airport in Doha. AP

“We're going to ask Qatar to continue to do what they've done and we appreciate very much, and that is [to] play a constructive role in trying to bring this to an end,” he told reporters.

“They have to decide if they want to do that after last week or not, but we want them to know that if there's any country in the world that could help end this through a negotiation, it's Qatar.”

A representative of the US State Department said Mr Rubio “will reaffirm America's full support for Qatar's security and sovereignty following Israel's strike”.

Qatar's relationship with the US has grown stronger under US President Donald Trump. In May, the US accepted the gift of a luxury airliner from Doha for the President.

But few countries are closer to the US than Israel, which has enjoyed robust support from Washington despite international outcry over its military campaign in Gaza.

Hamas, which triggered the Gaza war in October 2023 with its attack on southern Israel, has had a political bureau in Doha since 2012.

Both the US and Israel previously viewed Qatar, with its close relationship with Washington, as a better place to keep an eye on Hamas and prevent the militants from basing themselves in Iran, which openly backs the group.

But following Israel's strike on Doha last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Qatar to expel the militants.

“I say to Qatar and all nations who harbour terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don't, we will,” he said.

